Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Woman Gang-Raped At Gunpoint, Accused Duo Absconding

In another shocking incident, a 22-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by two men, including a former village head, in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The incident took place a week back, but the police were informed about the alleged gang-rape on Sunday," said Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary, reported NDTV.



The two men barged into the house when the woman was reportedly alone and raped her, taking turns at it, at gunpoint, stated the complaint filed by the woman's parents.



They threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to speak about the incident. Later, she confided the incident to her mother when she returned home, according to the police.



According to reports, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and the Scheduled Caste and Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.



Three police teams headed by the SHO of the police station concerned, circle officer and additional SP apart from Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team had been formed to arrest the accused who has been absconding.



Several reports of sexual abuse inflicted on Dalit women have been reported in the state. On October 16, another Dalit woman was found dead in an agricultural field in the Barabanki district. She was raped before being strangled, according to the police.

