As Country Demands Justice For Hathras Gangrape-Murder Victim, Another Dalit Woman Abducted In Same UP Town

Even as the country is outraged at the gangrape and murder of a Dalit women in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, another Dalit woman was abducted in the same town.

The woman was abducted on Monday, September 28, as she was travelling in a tempo with her mother. The incident took place at Raya Road which comes under the Sadabad police station in Hathras.

The mother-daughter duo had come to Sadabad in the evening to buy medicines. They were returning home in a tempo, India Today reported.

The woman began to feel sick during the journey and consequently started vomiting. In a bid to help her, her mother stepped out of the tempo to fetch some water.

The tempo driver and two other men, grabbing the opportunity, fled with the vehicle with the woman inside it. Her mother was left behind.

Upon noticing what had happened, the mother raised an alarm and informed her relatives about the incident. They then rushed to the spot and called the police.

Based on the mother's complaint, a case of abduction was filed by the police against the tempo driver and two other men.

Probe began after police accessed CCTV footage from a petrol pump in the region where the tempo was captured. The woman was also found based on the footage.

This incident comes as a 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally gangraped and murdered by upper-caste men in the same town.

