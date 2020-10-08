Dalit Boy Ends Life After OBC Girl Accuses Him Of Rape After Marriage

A Dalit boy in Uttar Pradesh allegedly killed self after a girl from the OBC community accused him, his brother, and brother-law of rape just after a month into their wedding.



The couple who resided in Orai in Jalaun district eloped and got married on August 23, 2019, at an Arya Samaj temple. They registered their marriage at Lucknow, the very next day. Soon after this, the girl's uncle registered an FIR for kidnapping following which the couple along with the boy's family members filed a petition at the Allahabad High Court requesting protection from their arrest.

According to a Times Of India report, the girl was produced before the High Court where she said that she wanted to go back to her parents. After two weeks, after the girl went back to her parents, she produced a statement under Section 164 CrPC before the magistrate on October 9 in 2019 where she claimed that the boy along with his brother and brother-in-law kidnapped and sexually assaulted her with the help of their family members.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was lodged. On September 25, 2019, the HC cancelled the petition filed by the boy's family where they asked for protection from arrest. On the following day, the boy allegedly killed self.

With the help of advocate Bhuwan Raj, the brother and brother-in-law of the boy moved the Supreme Court where they claimed that the girl was taught by her parents to lie about them, record the statement and accuse the deceased. They said that the girl married the boy with mutual consent and she also travelled over 350 km to Lucknow to register their marriage.

On July 17, the SC granted interim stay on the arrest of the brother and brother-in-law of the deceased assuming that the female members of the boy's family have been already protected from detainment by the HC.

Advocate Krishnanand Pandey who was appearing for the state, on Wednesday told a bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Indu Malhotra, and Justice Indira Banerjee that according to the girl's statement, she was forced to marry the boy. But Raj argued that the girl married on her own volition and got her marriage registered to the boy and then falsely accused his family members as her relatives tutored her to do so.

The incident was described as unfortunate by the bench and they found truth in the arguments presented by Raj while granting anticipatory bail to the boy's brother and brother-in-law. "Since the proceedings in the criminal case emanating from the FIR are still pending, we are not expressing any view on the merits of the rival submissions. However, with regards to all the facts and circumstances, and having noticed the submissions, we are of the view that the (July 17) interim order of this court should be confirmed and the appellants should be granted the benefit of anticipatory bail," the bench said.

"We accordingly direct that in the event of the arrest of the appellants, they shall be released forthwith on bail on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the trial court in connection with the case registered at Police Station Orai, District Jalaun, UP," the bench stated.

