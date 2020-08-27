COVID-Positive Man In Telangana Forced To Carry Mother's Body In Earthmover For Cremation

Denied help by relatives and acquaintances, a coronavirus-positive man was forced to carry the body of his 55-year-old mother for cremation in a JCB earthmover in Telangana. Relavies refused to help as the man was COVID-positive and they assumed that his mother too could have succumbed to the virus.

However, the deceased woman, her husband and her two daughters had reportedly tested negative for coronavirus.

The incident came to the fore on Wednesday, August 26, when Nizamabad district Collector C Narayana Reddy urged officials to conduct last rites of COVID-19 victims with due respect. Reddy stressed that either the revenue divisional officers or municipal commissioners or relatives must take responsibility for the cremation of the deceased, The News Minute reported.

Four PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits will be supplied to the four family members to take part in the cremation. To ensure such incidents are not repeated, Reddy called for formation of committees at the town and village level to take care of such issues.

