Jharkhand: Police Official Slaps Woman For 'Love Marriage', CM Hemant Soren Orders Action

The girl was reportedly from the Dalit community and was at the police station in a case related to love marriage when the incident occurred.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jharkhand   |   29 July 2020 7:00 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Jagran, Twitter/Pratul Shah Deo

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday, July 27, took to social media taking cognisance of a video in which a police officer from Sahibganj district's Barhait police station could be seen slapping and verbally abusing a young woman.

"This is a grossly inappropriate and shameful act that must not be tolerated," Soren tweeted, tagging the Director General of Police (DGP) MV Rao, asking him to conduct an investigation and take action against the police officer in question.

The girl was reportedly from the Dalit community and was at the police station in a case related to love marriage when the incident occurred.

"Based on the report, it has been directed to register a criminal case against accused inspector Harish Pathak and arrange a speedy trial for the same. Jharkhand Police is always with the public and with the public," said Jharkhand DGP MV Rao, reported Business World.

DGP Rao further said, "The CM took cognisance of the matter and the concerned officer was suspended. A team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent was formed to investigate the matter. We have just received the investigation report. In light of it, we have decided to register criminal case against the officer. Indecent gestures/behaviour towards women or teasing will be dealt with seriously. Whoever commits it, will face the law and stringent action."

Also Read: Delhi Professor Arrested Over "Maoist Ideology" In Connection With Bhima Koregaon Case

