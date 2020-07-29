Jharkhand: Police Official Slaps Woman For 'Love Marriage', CM Hemant Soren Orders Action

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday, July 27, took to social media taking cognisance of a video in which a police officer from Sahibganj district's Barhait police station could be seen slapping and verbally abusing a young woman.

"This is a grossly inappropriate and shameful act that must not be tolerated," Soren tweeted, tagging the Director General of Police (DGP) MV Rao, asking him to conduct an investigation and take action against the police officer in question.

The girl was reportedly from the Dalit community and was at the police station in a case related to love marriage when the incident occurred.



"Based on the report, it has been directed to register a criminal case against accused inspector Harish Pathak and arrange a speedy trial for the same. Jharkhand Police is always with the public and with the public," said Jharkhand DGP MV Rao, reported Business World.

करना पड़ेगा।



बरहेट की घटना की सूचना मिलते ही तत्काल संबंधित पुलिस पदाधिकारी हरीश पाठक के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की गई है। अगर पीड़ित महिला उसके खिलाफ कोई लिखित शिकायत/कांड दर्ज कराना चाहती है, तो उसे दर्ज कर अग्रतर कार्रवाई करने का आदेश दिया गया है। — Mandava V Rao (@MVRaoIPS) July 28, 2020

यदि महिला शिकायत नहीं भी करती है और जांच प्रतिवेदन के अनुसार कांड बनता है, तो कांड दर्ज कर अग्रतर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। — Mandava V Rao (@MVRaoIPS) July 28, 2020

झारखंड पुलिस महिलाओं की प्रतिष्ठा, उनके सम्मान को कायम रखने के लिये प्रतिबद्ध है। महिलाओं के खिलाफ किसी भी तरह का दुर्व्यवहार या आपराधिक कृत्य बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जा सकता। महिलाओं को प्रताड़ित करने वाला कोई भी हो, चाहे वह पुलिस अफसर ही क्यों न हो, उसे कानूनी कार्रवाई का सामना — Mandava V Rao (@MVRaoIPS) July 28, 2020

DGP Rao further said, "The CM took cognisance of the matter and the concerned officer was suspended. A team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent was formed to investigate the matter. We have just received the investigation report. In light of it, we have decided to register criminal case against the officer. Indecent gestures/behaviour towards women or teasing will be dealt with seriously. Whoever commits it, will face the law and stringent action."

