Chhattisgarh: 25-Yr-Old Madrasa Teacher Rapes 9-Yr-Old Girl At Her Home In Raipur

Chhattisgarh police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old Madrasa teacher who allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl at her home in Raipur.

The accused has been visiting at the survivor's residence for the past 15 days to teach Arabic to her younger sister. He began teaching the survivor too, since Saturday, August 8.

He allegedly raped the minor on Sunday at her house and escaped, following which the child narrated her ordeal to her parents. Her parents then approached the police and registered a complaint against the perpetrator.

The accused has been arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation into the case is underway, an official said.

This comes days after a six-year-old girl was abducted just outside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, raped by a bike-borne assailant on August 6, and left her o die in a field.

The perpetrator kidnapped the girl when she was playing outside her house in Garhmukteshwar Kotwali area of Hapur, raped her, mutilated her private parts, dumped her in a field near the village and fled the spot.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Raped, Private Parts Mutilated, Six-Yr-Old Girl Fights For Life