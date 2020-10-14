Human-interest

Uttar Pradesh: 15-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Dies By Suicide After Alleged Rape & Police Inaction

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   14 Oct 2020 11:03 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credit: indiatvnews

A 15-year-old Dalit girl allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot on Tuesday, October 13, after being raped. This came days after the girl was found bound and gagged in a plants' nursery in the district and subsequent police inaction despite her mother's complaint which said that she spotted three men leaving the spot where the girl was found.

Following the girl's death, police registered an FIR of rape, abetment to suicide, wrongful restraining and under the charges in section 3/4 of POCSO Act, Hindustan Times reported.

Denying police inaction, Circle officer (CO), City, Rajnish Yadav claimed that the family had not filed any complaint earlier. He refuted the girl's mother's claim of visiting the police post-in-charge of Sarraiya area and informing about the incident.

The victim's mother said that her daughter was depressed ever since the incident took place.

"Apparently, they had lured her and indulged in a wrong act," she said in the FIR.

Some villagers also claimed that they saw three men consuming liquor near the nursery.

Inspector general (IG) of police, Chitrakoot, K Satyanarayan, said the police post-in-charge has been suspended for dereliction of duty.

"One person identified as Kishan has been taken into custody," police said.

Visiting the deceased's family, District Magistrate Sheshmani Pandey assured them that they will be given all possible help.

According to police, the victim's post mortem had been conducted by a panel of four doctors, including three women.

Also Read: 'Hurried Cremation Violated Rights Of Victim, Family': Allahabad HC Pulls Up State Govt

