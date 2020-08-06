Human-interest

BJP Woman Leader Hoist Tricolour In South Kashmir's Anantnag To Celebrate Abrogation Of Article 370

Rumisa Rafiq, the local leader, appeared in the main town of the district which reportedly bore a deserted look to hoist the national flag.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   6 Aug 2020 4:37 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-06T11:48:59+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Abhishek M
BJP Woman Leader Hoist Tricolour In South Kashmir

Image Credits: Punjab Kesari

A local woman leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, August 5, hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk of South Kashmir's Anantnag district to celebrate the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and division of the state into two separate Union Territories.

Rumisa Rafiq, the leader, appeared in the main town of the district which reportedly bore a deserted look to hoist the national flag. Despite threat perception, she went ahead commemorating the day.

According to United News of India, the hoisting act came nearly 12 hours after a BJP Sarpanch was shot and injured by militants. Sarpanch Asif Ahmad was critically injured by militants at Qazigund in South Kashmir and was referred to Srinagar hospital by doctors at a local hospital.

August 5 marked one year of abrogation of the special status that was granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP in the Union Territory had given a call for celebrations.

Since the revocation, the state administration invoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) against 444 persons out of which nearly 300 have been released so far. While 51 of them were set free on the orders of J&K High Court, others were freed after administrative reviews, with the conditions that they will not issue any (political) statements, according to Economic Times.

Meanwhile, on Friday, July 31, PSA on former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was extended for another three months.

Also Read: J&K Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu Resigns, Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha Takes Over

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian