BJP Woman Leader Hoist Tricolour In South Kashmir's Anantnag To Celebrate Abrogation Of Article 370

A local woman leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, August 5, hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk of South Kashmir's Anantnag district to celebrate the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and division of the state into two separate Union Territories.

Rumisa Rafiq, the leader, appeared in the main town of the district which reportedly bore a deserted look to hoist the national flag. Despite threat perception, she went ahead commemorating the day.

According to United News of India, the hoisting act came nearly 12 hours after a BJP Sarpanch was shot and injured by militants. Sarpanch Asif Ahmad was critically injured by militants at Qazigund in South Kashmir and was referred to Srinagar hospital by doctors at a local hospital.

Local BJP Leader Rumisa Rafiq hoists and salutes the Indian tricolour at Lal Chowk in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on the 1st anniversary of Article 370 and 35A abrogation from J&K inspite of repeated threats of Pakistani terrorists and radical separatists. pic.twitter.com/O6i4wg86iU — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 5, 2020

August 5 marked one year of abrogation of the special status that was granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP in the Union Territory had given a call for celebrations.



Since the revocation, the state administration invoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) against 444 persons out of which nearly 300 have been released so far. While 51 of them were set free on the orders of J&K High Court, others were freed after administrative reviews, with the conditions that they will not issue any (political) statements, according to Economic Times.

Meanwhile, on Friday, July 31, PSA on former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was extended for another three months.

