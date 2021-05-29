'Police Not Filing FIR', Says UP BJP MLA After Son Dies Of COVID Due To 'Medical Negligence'

A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that his son who had tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital died due to medical negligence. He said that the police officials are not filing an FIR.

NDTV reported that Rajkumar Aggarwal, the BJP MLA from Hardoi district's Sandila, said that his 35-year-old son died on April 26 at a hospital in Kakori. He was admitted after testing positive for the disease. His family had arranged for an oxygen cylinder after his oxygen levels dipped but it did not reach the patient.

"On April 26 morning, the oxygen level dipped to 94. He was eating and was having regular conversations with us. Suddenly in the evening, doctors told him that his oxygen level was decreasing. We arranged for an oxygen cylinder from outside, but the doctors did not allow this oxygen to reach the patient, and he died," Aggarwal said.

He further added that at least seven people had died that particular day in the hospital. Since then, he has been running from pillar to post to get justice but his pleas have fallen to deaf ears. He urged the police to check the CCTV footages in order to fix responsibility for his son's death. Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst-affected states during the ongoing second wave.

