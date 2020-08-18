Uttarakhand: Woman Accused Of Extorting Money From BJP MLA Alleges Being Raped By Him Multiple Times

A woman from Uttarakhand, who was accused of blackmailing and trying to extort ₹5 crore from BJP MLA from Almora's Dwarahat constituency, Mahesh Singh Negi, has alleged that Negi had raped her at different hotels in Nepal, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She has lodged a police complaint.

The woman lodged the complaint in Dehradun to deputy inspector general, Dehradun, Arun Mohan Joshi. She also marked the same to the station house officer of Nehru Colony where an extortion case had been registered against her by Negi's wife on August 14.

As per the woman's complaint, she first came in contact with Negi in 2016 as both of them lived in the same neighbourhood.

"That time my mother used to remain sick and the doctor had advised her to take steam for which I was going to take her to a hospital. But Negi came to know about it and asked me not to visit the hospital as he has a steam machine in his home only. Believing him, I took my mother to his house for the same and one day, he called me outside the room on the pretext of having a selfie and then forcibly grabbed me," Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

She alleged that a few days later, she was again raped by Negi in a hotel in Mussoorie.

"Due to this pressure and threats, I then came to my parent's home after a few weeks. He then asked me not to go back to my in-laws and forced me to lodge a false complaint of dowry harassment against my husband and in-laws. When my husband asked the reason behind it, I narrated my ordeal to him, following which he ended all relations with me," said the complaint.

In the complaint, she further stated that she became pregnant after being raped by Negi on various occasions in hotels in Delhi, Nepal, Himachal Pradesh, Nainital, Almora and even his friend's farmhouse in Haldwani.

"When I informed him about my pregnancy, he assured me that he would give his name to the child and take care of me. He even accompanied me for medical examinations in a Dehradun hospital before my delivery on May 18 this year," she said in her complaint.

She said that after she delivered a girl, a DNA test revealed that her husband was not the father.

"After that, I informed Negi about it but he refused to accept her as his daughter," said the woman.

She accused Negi's wife Rita Negi of offering her ₹25 lakh for 'forgetting the incident' and said she "won't back-off and want her daughter to have her rights".

She claimed that Negi's family framed her in a false extortion case.

She demanded that a DNA test be conducted to confirm that Negi is the father of the child.

"I also request the police to provide protection to me and my family as Negi could harm us," she said.

Superintendent of police, Dehradun (city) Shweta Chaubey said, "The complaint has been given to DIG but is yet to be received by us. Once we get it, appropriate action would be taken on it."

Meanwhile, Negi has refuted the allegations.

"She has submitted the false complaint after getting booked in an extortion case. The Opposition Congress is using her to malign my image with false accusations. Investigations in the extortion case will reveal everything," said Negi.

The Congress, however, said it has nothing to do with the woman or the allegations made by her.

"We have nothing to do with the incident. The woman is taking action on her own. But having said that, the allegations have been made against a ruling party MLA, which is a serious matter. If Negi is innocent then why is he not agreeing to the DNA test," said Congress party vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana.

