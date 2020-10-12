A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Bihar's Buxar district. Her five-year-old child died by drowning after being attacked and thrown into a canal, along with the survivor.

One of the seven accused men has been arrested in the case. Only two of the accused have been identified.

The survivor is being treated at a hospital in the district, about 135 km from Patna, NDTV reported.

"The woman's medical examination is being done. An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed, while one accused has been arrested. The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem," police officer KK Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We are confirming other details in the case," he added.

This incident comes in the aftermath of the Hathras horror where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped, tortured and murdered by caste men in the Uttar Pradesh village.

Also Read: Gujarat: Man Arrested For Raping Three Minor Girls In Vadodara