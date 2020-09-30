Human-interest

Madhya Pradesh: 2-Day-Old Baby Girl Stabbed 100 Times, Body Dumped Near Temple In Bhopal

This is the third incident in Madhya Pradesh in two weeks, where a newborn girl was murdered.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   30 Sep 2020 8:22 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Madhya Pradesh: 2-Day-Old Baby Girl Stabbed 100 Times, Body Dumped Near Temple In Bhopal

Image Credit: Patrika

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a two-day-old girl was stabbed to death with a screwdriver, wrapped in a shawl and dumped beside a temple in Ayodhya Nagar. Reportedly, the infant was stabbed 100 times.

Police are yet to identify the infant.

This is the third incident in Madhya Pradesh in two weeks, where a newborn girl was murdered, The Times Of India reported.

According to Ayodhya Nagar SHO Renu Murab, the police received information on Thursday, September 24, at around 7 AM that a wrapped-up, the murdered baby was lying beside a temple.

The body of the infant -- pockmarked with puncture wounds -- shook even the seasoned police personnel at the spot.

The nature of the injuries initially led the police to think that someone had left the baby near the temple at night, and animals must have injured her. However, after the autopsy was done, the surgeon revealed the grisly details of the crime -- the baby was brutally stabbed with a screwdriver at least 100 times.

Police believe that the girl child was born at home, and have registered a case of murder. CCTV footage in the area is being scanned for further leads.

