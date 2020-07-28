Unable To Board Ambulance, Bengal Man Dies On Road; Wife's Cries For Help Ignored

A 68-year-old man in West Bengal died on Saturday night, July 26, after failing to board an ambulance. The man, who had difficulty breathing, was directed from the Bongaon Subdivisional Hospital to leave for Kolkata, collapsed on the road.

However, his wife's repeated cries for help were ignored by several bystanders, including a man wearing a PPE.

On July 26, Madhav Narayan Dutta was taken to Bongaon Subdivisional Hospital around 5 PM. His condition worsened by night and he was asked to move to a hospital in Kolkata, nearly 100 km away, as per the doctor's recommendation.

Dutta collapsed while trying to board the ambulance, and was unable to get himself to his feet. Bystanders looked on, recorded the incident, gave him advice, but did not come forward to help, afraid that he might be coronavirus-positive.

Unable to board ambulance, Bengal man dies. Wife's cries for help unheard https://t.co/f03zQU6d1T pic.twitter.com/lsLYPiFsdD — NDTV (@ndtv) July 26, 2020

Bystanders can be heard saying, "Uncle, you have to use mental strength and get into the ambulance."



In a viral video, his wife can be seen asking for help. "Dada, you are wearing a PPE, please help," she can be heard saying.

The man lost his life at the end of a 30-minute long struggle.

