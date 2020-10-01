In the last couple of weeks, many rape and murder cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, with three cases being reported in the last two days alone.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed 'Anti-Romeo Squads' in 2017 to fight molestation soon after coming to power, crimes against women continue to be on the rise.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau's "Crime in India" 2019 report released on Tuesday, September 29, with 59,853 cases, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of crimes against women in 2019, accounting for 14.7 per cent of such cases across the country.

Amid the recent reports of gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, here's a look at the incidents of rape that have been reported from the state in the last one month alone.

8-Year-Old Girl Raped In Azamgarh

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in Jiyanpur area of Azamgarh. The accused allegedly took the girl to his house after telling her mother that he was taking her for a bath, the police said on Wednesday, September 30.

The accused also took her clothes from her mother. The police added that when the child returned home, she was in pain and bleeding. She was rushed to the hospital, her condition is serious, reported NDTV.

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said that the police has arrested the accused, identified as Danish.

14-Year-Old Girl Raped In Bulandshahr

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in Kakod area of Bulandshahr on Tuesday night.

Following a complaint from the victim's father, the police arrested the accused on Wednesday. According to reports, while an attempt was made to mediate through a local panchayat, the victim's family later approached the police.

"An incident of rape with a 14-year-old girl occurred on the night of September 29. The accused is a neighbour and from the same community. The incident was being mediated in a local panchayat. Police were alerted about it at around 4.26 pm on Sunday," Bulandshahar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Santosh Kumar was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

22-Year-Old Dalit Girl Raped, Killed In Balrampur

A 22-year-old Dalit girl died after being raped and assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, the Police said late on Wednesday, September 30. Police said that the accused took the woman to a doctor after the rape, but sent her home after her condition deteriorated.

Two men, identified as Shahid and Sahil, have been arrested. Reportedly, they had called the woman to their place "on the pretext of friendship".

19-Year-Old Dalit Girl Dies After Gang Rape In Hathras

On September 29, a 19-year-old Dalit woman died two weeks after being gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras allegedly by four upper-caste men.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage after the Uttar Pradesh police, on the wee hours of Wednesday, September 30, forcibly performed the last rites of the woman. The family alleged that even though they wanted to bring her body home, the police forcibly cremated her body, with the family members locked up in their homes.

Two weeks after she was attacked, the woman had died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. All four accused have been arrested and sent to jail on the charge of gang-rape and murder.

35-Year-Old Woman Raped In Meerut

A bus driver and the conductor were arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a 35-year-old woman in Uttar Prades's Meerut.

According to The Indian Express report, the investigation into the alleged gang rape revealed that the incident did not take place on a moving bus, as earlier claimed in the FIR, but at a flat of an accused in Meerut on September 25.

Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narain Singh said the woman had known the bus driver. Call details of the survivor's phone helped police tracing the two.

70-Year-Old Raped, Assaulted In Ballia

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by a man on September 12. The woman's nephew, in a complaint to the police, said that the accused had entered the woman's residence in Ballia around 4 am and raped her.

Satyendra Rai, station house officer (SHO) of Haldi police station said that the accused also hurled abusive words at her and assaulted the woman. The accused was later arrested by the police.

17-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Beaten UP, Raped

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, beaten up and raped by two youths in UP's Ballia under Phephna police station area on September 9.

Following a complaint by the victim's mother, two people were arrested on September 15. The incident came to light after Lucknow deputy inspector general of police Amitabh Thakur took note of a Facebook post of a social activist on the gangrape, reported The Times Of India.

3-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed In Lakhimpur Kheri

A three-year-old girl found dead in a field in the district was raped and strangled, the police said on Friday, September 4.

The toddler, who had been missing since Wednesday, had injury marks on the head. Her body was found just half a kilometre from her home in the Singahi area, police said.

In his complaint to the police, the child's father had accused another villager, Lekhram, alleging that his daughter was kidnapped and killed in an old feud with his family. Following the father's complaint, the police have formed four teams to nab the accused, reported NDTV.

15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped, Beaten With Iron Rod

Three men in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old girl and beat her with an iron rod, police said on September 4.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey, the girl was taken to a secluded place by the accused and raped. When she attempted to resist, they thrashed her with an iron rod.

One of the three perpetrators recorded the act and threatened to post it on social media if the girl narrated the incident to anyone.