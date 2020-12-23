'Engineering Marvel': India' First Cable-Stayed Anji Khad Rail Bridge

Indian Railways is crafting an 'engineering marvel' — country's first cable-stayed bridge which will soon connect Katra and Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir.

A cable-stayed bridge is a suspended structure having one or more towers from which the cables hold the weight of the bridge deck. Called as Anji Khad, this bridge is being built at a height of 331 metres above the riverbed and is a part of the complex Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. It is being developed by the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL).

The magnificent Anji Khad bridge is being hailed as an example of ingenuity because of the difficulties involved in the construction process and the skilful use of technology.

The total length of the bridge is 473.25 metres. The length of the viaduct is 120 metres and the central embankment has a length of 94.25 metres. It reportedly has the support of 96 cables and has been designed to withstand rough weather conditions including heavy storms of strong winds. Since the geology of the location was complex, construction of an arch bridge was out-of-option.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday, December 23, took to social media to share information on the milestone, adding, that the work towards developing the bridge was going on in full swing.

Engineering Marvel in the Making : The work on magnificent Anji Khad Bridge 🌉, India's first cable stayed rail bridge, is going on in full swing.



A part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, it will connect Katra & Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/tjLlsmYaOS — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 22, 2020

"Engineering Marvel in the Making : The work on magnificent Anji Khad Bridge Bridge at night, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, is going on in full swing. A part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, it will connect Katra & Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted the minister.

The Spectacular Anji Bridge- the Cable stayed Rail Bridge connecting Katra & Reasi under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project in Jammu & Kashmir connecting Incredible India. pic.twitter.com/JltdE4ej2k — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 14, 2020

According to Times Now, a number of unique techniques and processes are being used for the construction process. Additionally, heavy equipment is also being deployed to ensure safety. Pump Concreting System arrangement was used to increase efficiency, giving a higher safety for workers and saved the construction time by about 30 per cent. The Anji Khad bridge will have access to an integrated monitoring system by means of various sensors installed at various locations on the bridge.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Single-Use Plastic Waste To Be Used For 1500 Km Road Construction