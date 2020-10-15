Human-interest

West Bengal: Adivasi Woman Dragged To Paddy Field, Gang-Raped By 3 Men; One Arrested

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dhruba Das said that the woman who was with the three men, helped them to commit the crime.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   15 Oct 2020 5:53 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
West Bengal: Adivasi Woman Dragged To Paddy Field, Gang-Raped By 3 Men; One Arrested

Image Credit: The Times Of India

Three men in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district allegedly dragged an Adivasi woman to a paddy field and gang-raped her when she was out to relieve herself.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dhruba Das said that the woman who was with the three men, helped them to commit the crime.

One of the three men has been arrested, and he too is an Adivasi. All the men had their faces covered with ''gamcha'' (traditional cotton towel) during the rape.

As per the woman's statement, the incident took place at Sakra village under Nadanghat police station area at around 10.30 pm.

She was out to relieve herself when four people, including a woman, held a sharp weapon to the neck, and dragged her to a paddy field where the men took turns to rape her.

She managed to flee at one point and hide elsewhere in the field. After the accused left, she returned home and narrated the ordeal to her family, NDTV reported.

The survivor was admitted to Kalna Superspeciality Hospital on Wednesday morning, October 14. Search is underway to nab the other accused.

Also Read: Bangladesh Approves Death Penalty For Rapists After Nationwide Outrage

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

Sumanti Sen is an English Literature graduate who believes "there's just one kind of folks. Folks.".

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian