West Bengal: Adivasi Woman Dragged To Paddy Field, Gang-Raped By 3 Men; One Arrested

Three men in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district allegedly dragged an Adivasi woman to a paddy field and gang-raped her when she was out to relieve herself.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dhruba Das said that the woman who was with the three men, helped them to commit the crime.

One of the three men has been arrested, and he too is an Adivasi. All the men had their faces covered with ''gamcha'' (traditional cotton towel) during the rape.

As per the woman's statement, the incident took place at Sakra village under Nadanghat police station area at around 10.30 pm.

She was out to relieve herself when four people, including a woman, held a sharp weapon to the neck, and dragged her to a paddy field where the men took turns to rape her.

She managed to flee at one point and hide elsewhere in the field. After the accused left, she returned home and narrated the ordeal to her family, NDTV reported.

The survivor was admitted to Kalna Superspeciality Hospital on Wednesday morning, October 14. Search is underway to nab the other accused.

