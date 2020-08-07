Andhra Pradesh: Accidentally Locked Inside Car, Three 6-Yr-Old Girls Die Of Suffocation

Three six-year-old girls died of suffocation after being locked inside a car at Remelle village under Bapulapadu mandal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on August 6, Thursday.

The Hanuman Junction police said that the incident took place near the residential quarters of Mohan Spinteks India Limited at around 2:30 PM when they were playing.

According to police, the three kids–identified as Apsana, Yasin and Praveen– got inside a car parked outside the quarters and locked themselves accidentally. When repeated attempts to open the car failed, they fell unconscious.

The parents of the children found them after an hour's search, lying unconscious in the car. They managed to get the door opened and rush the children to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Police later reached the area to investigate the scene.

Hanuman Junction CI Ramana told The Times Of India that the owner of the car had parked it on the premises. When his wife got out, she forgot to close the door.

The door was locked from the driver's end, however, it was unlocked at that of the passengers.

"Once the children got inside the car and closed the door, the mechanism automatically locked itself. The little kids were unaware of the fact that they should press the button and then pull the door to unlock themselves," Ramana said.

The bodies of the three children were sent to Vijayawada GGH for post-mortem. A case under section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) was registered at Hanuman Junction Police Station.

