91 Year Old Woman Gives £41 Million Charity For Hometown On Death

Doreen Lofthouse, also famously called the 'Mother of Fleetwood', stood left behind a fortune of £ 41 million for the development of her hometown. At the age of 91 years, Lofthouse died in March and left behind the amount because she wished for the development of the place. The philanthropic nature of Mrs Lofthouse had been well-established in the region because she had donated millions of pounds for the community projects of Lancashire. She and her family had been living in that place since the 1990s. The Fleetwood Town Council defined the donation as 'unbelievable' and said that they were overwhelmed by the act of generosity.

Lofthouse Foundation Was Setup In 1994

A total sum of £ 41.4 million was left behind to the Lofthouse Foundation, which the Lofthouse family set up in 1994 to refurbish their hometown. In the 1960s, the mother of Fleetwood started spreading the word for menthol and eucalyptus lozenges around the world. Apart from her latest donation, the town also remembers her for several contributions over the years. She had contributed to installing floodlights at the local football club, a lifeboat for the RNLI, and 'welcome home' statues for the families of fishermen. She had received several awards like MBE and OBE for her socileavingal work later.

People Demand For A Memorial For Mrs Lofthouse

The international news medium BBC quoted the vice-chairman of Fleetwood's Town Council, Mary Stirzaker, that Mrs Lofthouse was 'an incredible woman'. She added that the money that Mrs Lofthouse left behind was an unbelievable amount. The Town Council now hopes that the Lofthouse Foundation will work with them and help with projects that would aid the town's development for years to come. "We have got to keep Fleetwood on the map. I hope that this brings more visitors to our town", she added. Since Mrs Lofthouse's death, people of the town have called for a permanent memorial in her honour.

Also Read: India's First 'On-Demand On-Requirement Data Centre' Inaugurated In Bengaluru