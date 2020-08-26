Human-interest

Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Who Went To Fill Scholarship Form Raped, Killed In Lakhimpur Kheri

This is the second rape and murder of a teenage girl from this district in the past 10 days.

26 Aug 2020
Another horrific incident of rape and murder was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday, August 25, barely 10 days after a similar incident shook the state.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped, murdered and her mutilated body was found outside her village in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The police had initially said the girl appeared to have been killed with a sharp weapon and that she had sustained injuries to her neck, reported NDTV.

It was also revealed that her mutilated body was found near a dried-up pond which is around 200 metres from her village.

"Yes, the post-mortem report has confirmed rape. We are making all possible efforts to identify and arrest the accused. We hope to have a breakthrough soon," said Satendar Kumar, Kheri's police chief.

The girl, a class 12 student, had left home on Monday to visit a neighbouring town to fill up a scholarship form, said the relatives. However, when she did not return the family informed the police.

"I really don't know what to say or whom to suspect. She left around 8.30 AM on Monday. We do not suspect anyone," said her uncle.

This is the second rape and murder of a teenage girl from this district in the past 10 days.

On August 15, a 13-year-old Dalit girl was raped and killed and her body was found in a sugarcane field of one of the accused.

