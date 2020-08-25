Human-interest

14-Yr-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Kerala, Three Arrested

The incident came to light when changes in the girl’s behaviour were noticed during a counselling session in her school.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   25 Aug 2020 1:44 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: India Today

A group of migrant workers allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl in Kochi. The accused lived in the survivor's neighbourhood under Kochi city police limits.

Three migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested and police are on the lookout for the others in the gang. Police said that the accused abused the minor several times amid the lockdown. They had also exploited her at their rented premises.

The assault took place during daytime at her house when her parents were away.

The incident came to light when changes in the girl's behaviour were noticed during a counselling session at her school, The Indian Express reported.

The arrested were identified as Shahid, 24, of Hanupura, Farhad Khan, 29, of Nangar in Rampur city and Haneef, 28, of Nangar.

Search is underway to nab the others, who are also natives of Uttar Pradesh.

