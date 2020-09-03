Human-interest

Uttarakhand: 10 Newborn Babies Tests For COVID-19 After Nurse Attending Them Tests Positive

The hospital authorities informed that the babies who were admitted in the Sick New Born Care Unit have been shifted out of it and the unit has been shut as a precaution.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand   |   3 Sep 2020 1:45 PM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Hindustan Times

At least ten newborn babies tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a nurse contracted the disease at the government women's hospital in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

The hospital authorities on Wednesday, September 2 informed that the babies who were admitted in the Sick New Born Care Unit (SNCU) have been shifted out of it and the unit has been shut as a precaution.

According to reports, all the other medical staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Samples of all the ten babies have been taken while the child specialist and other medical staff personnel are also being tested," said Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Rajesh Gupta, reported Hindustan Times.

He also informed that additional preventive and safety measures are being taken in the SNCU as well as the entire hospital premises.

The Uttarakhand government released an order fixing the treatment cost in private hospitals for different categories of COVID-19 patients segregating them into moderate, severe and very severe based on recommendations by a committee formed by the Central government.

The letter also stated that reserving 25 per cent beds in private hospitals for government officials/employees and those eligible for Ayushman Bharat or Atal Ayushman Yojana. The hospitals have also been told to follow the guidelines issued by the state government on quarantine for doctors and other medical staff.

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

