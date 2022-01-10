All section
Caste discrimination
Celebrating Hindi Day: How Indias Official Language Received Global Recognition Over The Years

Image Credits: India.com, Wikimedia 

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Celebrating Hindi Day: How India's Official Language Received Global Recognition Over The Years

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  10 Jan 2022 8:43 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

World Hindi Day is celebrated to commemorate the popularity of the language, that is now spoken in countries apart from India such as Guyana, Suriname, Nepal, Trinidad and Tobago.

Hindi is one of the most popular languages in the world. Spoken in most Northern India, it is a language steeped in tradition and history. Many of us are familiar with Hindi Diwas celebrated on September 14 to commemorate it becoming its official language.

However, not a lot of us are aware bout World Hindi Day. Also known as 'Vishwa Hindi Diwas', it is celebrated every year on January 10 to promote the language worldwide and give it much-deserved global recognition.

First Conference Held In 1975

The first World Hindi Conference was held in 1975 in Nagpur to promote the language's interests worldwide. One hundred twenty-two delegates from over 30 countries attended it, and its chief guest was Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Under the Manmohan Singh regime, the government of India declared January 10 as World Hindi Day to celebrate the first-ever conference many years ago. Since then, several meetings have been held worldwide, in London, Spain, Port Louis, Johannesburg, New York, etc.

Hindi Around The World

The Indian diaspora has been responsible for the widespread popularity of the Hindi language. The Caribbean islands are an example. According to a BBC report, the first group of Indians came to the islands 170 years ago to work in the sugarcane plantations handled by the British empire. Most of them travelled to erstwhile British Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname.

Over the years, Caribbean Hindustani became a prominent dialect. It is seen as a variant of Bhojpuri due to many immigrants coming from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, etc. Other examples are Fiji Hindi and Mauritius Hindi, close to the Caribbean islands' dialect. Apart from Bhojpuri, it influences Awadhi and Hindi-Urdu as well.

Other countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Nepal, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, etc., have many Hindi-speakers. With generations of Indians settling in these nations, the language has become one of the most popular languages spoken in the world.

Also Read: Same Yet Different: Hindi And Urdu Looked At With A Communal Lens Despite Having Similar Origins

Hindi 
Indian Languages 

