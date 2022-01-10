Celebrating Hindi Day: How India's Official Language Received Global Recognition Over The Years

Hindi is one of the most popular languages in the world. Spoken in most Northern India, it is a language steeped in tradition and history. Many of us are familiar with Hindi Diwas celebrated on September 14 to commemorate it becoming its official language.

However, not a lot of us are aware bout World Hindi Day. Also known as 'Vishwa Hindi Diwas', it is celebrated every year on January 10 to promote the language worldwide and give it much-deserved global recognition.



First Conference Held In 1975

The first World Hindi Conference was held in 1975 in Nagpur to promote the language's interests worldwide. One hundred twenty-two delegates from over 30 countries attended it, and its chief guest was Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Under the Manmohan Singh regime, the government of India declared January 10 as World Hindi Day to celebrate the first-ever conference many years ago. Since then, several meetings have been held worldwide, in London, Spain, Port Louis, Johannesburg, New York, etc.



Hindi Around The World

The Indian diaspora has been responsible for the widespread popularity of the Hindi language. The Caribbean islands are an example. According to a BBC report, the first group of Indians came to the islands 170 years ago to work in the sugarcane plantations handled by the British empire. Most of them travelled to erstwhile British Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname.

Over the years, Caribbean Hindustani became a prominent dialect. It is seen as a variant of Bhojpuri due to many immigrants coming from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, etc. Other examples are Fiji Hindi and Mauritius Hindi, close to the Caribbean islands' dialect. Apart from Bhojpuri, it influences Awadhi and Hindi-Urdu as well.



Other countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Nepal, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, etc., have many Hindi-speakers. With generations of Indians settling in these nations, the language has become one of the most popular languages spoken in the world.



