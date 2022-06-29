Father Of Modern Statistics! Know About Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis & His Visionary Work That Helped India

National Statistics Day is celebrated every year on June 29 to mark the birth anniversary of Indian scientist and statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis.

The day is marked for spreading awareness among the country's youth about the importance of Statistics in policy formulation and socio-economic planning. The first National Statistics Day was observed in 2007.



Professor Mahalanobis is best remembered for the Mahalanobis distance, a statistical measure. The formula is used widely in the field of cluster analysis and classification.



Born on June 29, 1893, in Calcutta, he is also known for being one of the members of the first Planning Commission of free India. In 1950, he formed the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) with a Statistical Laboratory set up, Firstpost reported.



Mahalanobis made pioneering studies in anthropometry in India, founded the Indian Statistical Institute and contributed to the design of large-scale sample surveys. He was instrumental in designing the way we conduct surveys today. In addition, he introduced the concept of pilot surveys and advocated the importance of sampling methods. He also introduced a method for estimating crop yields using statistical sampling.

Father Of Modern Statistics

Mahalanobis has been considered the father of modern statistics in India for his contributions.



For his pioneering work, which included serving as the chairman of the United Nations Sub-Commission on Sampling and appointment as the honorary statistical adviser to the Indian government in 1949, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, one of India's highest honours in the year 1968, News18 reported.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) felicitates the best research works and recognises young talents in the field of statistics on June 29 every year. The special ceremony is chaired by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning, Rao Inderjit Singh. The names of the winners of Prof PC Mahalanobis National Award in Official Statistics are also announced.

