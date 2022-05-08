Thug Behram: The 18th Century Serial Killer From India Who Holds A World Record

In the 18th century, Indians and British were terrorised by Thug Behram and his gang for killing over 900 people. He was the leader of the Thugee cult, which has its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for its 931 victims.

Behram was a shy child who never liked to mix up with others until he met a thug who was 25 years older than him. By the age of 10, Behram started killing and terrifying people. Moreover, by 25 years, he was deep into the world of robbery, thugs and killings. Historical records mention that Behram always carried a yellow handkerchief and a coin to strangle his victims to death.

Would First Strangle The Victims To Death

The British took over India during that time; however, even they were terrorised by the thug. James Patton, the historical writer who wrote about thugs and robbers back then, wrote that Behram confessed to seeing more than 931 murders in front of him.

The entire gang comprised over 200 people and was divided into small groups. They would disguise themselves and get involved with convoys of merchants and pilgrims. After that, when everyone went to sleep, the gang members would strangle the pilgrims and then loot them.

Hanged To Death In 1840

The gang members would communicate in the jungle by impersonating the jackal's cry. Moreover, as per their gang's tradition, they never attacked women, Muslim Sufis and Lepers.

Since Behram's popularity had spread to England, five investigation teams arrived in India but could not find much about Behram. One of his close allies, Syed Ameer Ali, surrendered in 1832 to the British for his family, and finally, in 1838, Behram was arrested. In 1840, Behram and his family were executed by hanging by a tree in Jabalpur.

