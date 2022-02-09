Health Capital Of India: How Tamil Nadu Became One Of The Most Preferred Destinations For Medical Education?

Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai is often dubbed as the health capital of India. The city attracts nearly 45 to 50 per cent of health tourists from abroad and about 40 per cent domestically. With the third-highest number of medical colleges in India, Tamil Nadu has one of the most advanced healthcare facilities in the country. A robust healthcare system holds paramount importance in a developing country. Interestingly, Tamil Nadu was the first state to enact Public Health Act as early as 1939, and it constantly stands out in providing a distinctive health cadre at the district level. With improved services and infrastructure, Tamil Nadu eventually made a place for itself amongst the best destinations for medical education. The healthcare aspirants could work on the ground with patients and develop a deeper sense of purpose with their profession.

The First Medical College In State

Madras Medical College was established on February 03, 1835, in Chennai. After Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research and Calcutta Medical College, MMC is the third-oldest medical college in India. The medical college was renamed Chennai Medical College after Madras. Initially, the Government General Hospital was established in 1664 to treat the British East India Company soldiers.

How Did Tamil Nadu Achieve Success?

Tamil Nadu has made a mark for itself in public health and is famous for providing quality health services at an affordable cost, especially to the rural people. Significant reforms in healthcare saw a rigorous expansion of rural health infrastructure in the state. The implementation of an effective Universal Immunization Programme, followed by the formation of Tamil Nady Medical Services Corporation for monitoring the procurement of drugs and promoting generic drugs were amongst the major factors of the development of the healthcare sector in the state. Moreover, after the state formulated a health policy in 2003, it incorporated the indigenous system of medicine into health care services and laid a special emphasis on low-income, disadvantaged communities alongside the efficient implementation of The Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP) played a key role towards the success of state's healthcare system.

