Revisiting Legacy Of Sri Aurobindo: Spiritual Reformer & Revolutionary Nationalist Of Indian Freedom Struggle

Sri Aurobindo was born as Aurobindo Ghose on August 15, 1872, in Calcutta, Bengal Presidency, to a Bengali family. He took up various roles throughout his life, such as a philosopher, yoga guru, maharishi, poet, and Indian nationalist.

Aurobindo was also a journalist and editor of Bande Mataram; an English language weekly newspaper started in 1905. He participated in the Indian movement for independence against the Britishers until 1910 and was one of its significant leaders. Later, he became a spiritual reformer, introducing his visions of human progress and spiritual evolution.

Important Events In Aurobindo's Early Life

His father, Krishna Dhun Ghose, was a renowned doctor in the Calcutta region and a former member of the Brahmo Samaj. This most influential religious movement made a significant contribution to the making of modern India, as per News 18.

Aurobindo was seven years old when he and his brothers were sent to England for better education. There he studied under the guidance of Reverend W H Drewett in Manchester and learnt Latin, Greek, German, Italian, French, Arithmetic and Geography.

Krishna Dhun Ghose wanted his sons to enter the Indian Civil Service and serve the government at a higher position. Aurobindo took the exam to fulfil his father's wishes and became a state service officer in 1893.

In Baroda, while working in the administrative service, he took up various miscellaneous jobs, such as teaching at Baroda college, and was later promoted to vice-principal. He also worked as a secretary to the Maharaja of Gaekwad until 1897, which gave him the opportunity to learn more about Indian culture.

Participation In Indian Movement For Independence

Aurobindo came in contact with resistance groups in Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. He actively participated in building the revolutionary atmosphere in India and got in touch with Sister Nivedita and Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, as per Wikipedia.

The British government imprisoned him from 1908 to 1909, and during this period, his views of life radically changed due to spiritual experiences and realisations. There, he also studied Indian philosophy and Vedas. Consequently, his aim went far beyond the service and liberation of the country. After coming out of jail, he moved to Pondicherry and established Sri Aurobindo Ashram.

Aurobindo's work got him nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1943 and was also nominated in 1950 for the Nobel Prize for Peace.

Sri Aurobindo: 150th Birth Anniversary

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister (CM) of Assam, wrote on Twitter, "One of the greatest yogis of Bhāratavarṣa, Sri Aurobindo was a celebrated exponent of Dharmic spirituality & philosophy. His writings inspired countrymen to rise up against the oppressive colonial rule of the British Raj. On his jayanti, I pay my tribute to the great sage."

The official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress wrote, "On his Birth Anniversary, we pay homage to Sri Aurobindo, a philosopher, yoga guru, maharishi, journalist and Indian nationalist. His ideas, divine path and spirituality inspired and continue to inspire many."

Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce & Industry, took to Twitter ad wrote, "Remembering the great reformer, nationalist, poet and philosopher Sri Aurobindo on his 150th Birth Anniversary. As the nation marks 75th year of Independence, his life and teachings resonate as a reminder of the true value of freedom and our duty to uphold it."

