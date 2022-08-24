Shivaram Hari Rajguru: Know This Revolutionary Who Sacrificed His Life For India's Freedom

The Indian Revolutionary Shivaram Hari Rajguru was born in Maharashtra on August 24, 1908. He is mainly known for his involvement with Bhagat Singh in assassinating a British officer, John Saunders. Rajguru contributed effortlessly to India's freedom struggle movement through his contributions to making India free from British rule.

The revolutionary freedom fighter, Rajguru was born at Khed to Harinarayan Rajguru and Parvati Devi in a Deshatha Brahmin family. When he was six years old, his father passed away, and the family's responsibility came to him and his elder brother, Dinkar. He completed his primary schooling at Khed and went to English High School in Pune to complete secondary education.

Rajguru joined the Seva Dal early and attended meetings and training camps conducted by Dr NS Hardikar at Ghatprabha. Later, he became a member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), which wanted free India from British rule.

Assassination Of British Police Officer

After becoming an active member of the HSRA, he associated himself with the ideology of Sukhdev Thapar and Bhagat Singh. He took part in the assassination of a British assistant superintendent of police, John Saunders, on December 17, 1928, at Lahore.

The trio took action to avenge Lala Lajpat Rai, who died a fortnight later due to being beaten by the police while on a rally protesting the Simon Commission, suggests Wikipedia.

Remembered As Revolutionary Freedom Fighter

Along with Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev, the revolutionary freedom fighter, Rajguru was also hanged to death by the British government on March 23, 1931. The whole nation remembers their sacrifice for the country as March 23 is observed yearly as Martyrs' Day.

In his honour, Khed was renamed Rajgurunagar, now a census town in the Khed tehsil of Pune. The Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women was also made in Vasundhra Enclave, Delhi, a part of the Delhi University.

