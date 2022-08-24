All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Shivaram Hari Rajguru: Know This Revolutionary Who Sacrificed His Life For Indias Freedom

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Wikimedia

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Shivaram Hari Rajguru: Know This Revolutionary Who Sacrificed His Life For India's Freedom

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  24 Aug 2022 8:38 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

An Indian revolutionary from Maharashtra, Rajguru, was born on August 24 in 1908. He was an active member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), which wanted India free from British rule.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Revolutionary Shivaram Hari Rajguru was born in Maharashtra on August 24, 1908. He is mainly known for his involvement with Bhagat Singh in assassinating a British officer, John Saunders. Rajguru contributed effortlessly to India's freedom struggle movement through his contributions to making India free from British rule.

The revolutionary freedom fighter, Rajguru was born at Khed to Harinarayan Rajguru and Parvati Devi in a Deshatha Brahmin family. When he was six years old, his father passed away, and the family's responsibility came to him and his elder brother, Dinkar. He completed his primary schooling at Khed and went to English High School in Pune to complete secondary education.

Rajguru joined the Seva Dal early and attended meetings and training camps conducted by Dr NS Hardikar at Ghatprabha. Later, he became a member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), which wanted free India from British rule.

Assassination Of British Police Officer

After becoming an active member of the HSRA, he associated himself with the ideology of Sukhdev Thapar and Bhagat Singh. He took part in the assassination of a British assistant superintendent of police, John Saunders, on December 17, 1928, at Lahore.

The trio took action to avenge Lala Lajpat Rai, who died a fortnight later due to being beaten by the police while on a rally protesting the Simon Commission, suggests Wikipedia.

Remembered As Revolutionary Freedom Fighter

Along with Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev, the revolutionary freedom fighter, Rajguru was also hanged to death by the British government on March 23, 1931. The whole nation remembers their sacrifice for the country as March 23 is observed yearly as Martyrs' Day.

In his honour, Khed was renamed Rajgurunagar, now a census town in the Khed tehsil of Pune. The Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women was also made in Vasundhra Enclave, Delhi, a part of the Delhi University.

Also Read: Madras Day: Know The Historical Significance Of This Day Celebrated Every Year

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Shivaram Hari Rajguru 
Rajguru Birth Anniversary 
Bhagat Singh 
Sukhdev 

Must Reads

These Images Show Misleading Comparison Between Cells Of Nehru, Gandhi And Savarkar
No, Viral Video Doesn't Show Muslim Man Lynched On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft In Bihar
Countering 'Saffronisation' Of Educational Institutions, Karnataka's CFI Announces Month Long Campaign
Pushing Budding Entrepreneurs: How This Venture's Unique Approach Aims To Revolutionise Capital Space In India?
Similar Posts
Who Was Anna Mani? All You Need To Know About Indias Weather Woman
History

Who Was Anna Mani? All You Need To Know About India's 'Weather Woman'

The Logical Indian Crew
Madras Day: Know The Historical Significance Of This Day Celebrated Every Year
History

Madras Day: Know The Historical Significance Of This Day Celebrated Every Year

The Logical Indian Crew
Untold Tale Of BS Kesavan & First National Librarian Of Free India
History

Untold Tale Of BS Kesavan & First National Librarian Of Free India

The Logical Indian Crew
Sardar Patel: Remembering Iron Man Of India Who United Different Princely States Into A Nation
History

Sardar Patel: Remembering 'Iron Man Of India' Who United Different Princely States Into A Nation

The Logical Indian Crew
Revisiting Legacy Of Sri Aurobindo: Spiritual Reformer & Revolutionary Nationalist Of Indian Freedom Struggle
History

Revisiting Legacy Of Sri Aurobindo: Spiritual Reformer & Revolutionary Nationalist Of Indian Freedom...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X