Ahimsa Versus Militancy: How Subhas Chandra Bose And Mahatma Gandhi Differed In Ideologies?

On August 15, 1947, India'sIndia's independence was attributed to many significant factors. One of them is the entire country coming together to fight the common enemy. Transcending class and religion, the agitation against the British Raj became stronger every second, eventually forcing them to leave us be.

While the fight unified us all, the routes to the goal were different. People with varying ideologies and methods gave India its current identity, but their execution processes often became the bone of contention. Moderate and non-violent resistance strongly opposed radicalised agitation that involved violence.



Such differences often caused rifts that make up our history today. One of them is the complicated relationship between Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi, and their policies often rooted them against each other while fighting for a common cause.



''Freedom Is Not Given - It Is Taken''

From the very beginning, Bose and Gandhi stood for polar opposite ideologies. Subhas Chandra Bose was very well-known for his radical and militant methods to make India independent. While he was an integral part of the Indian National Congress, his views were highly different from Mahatma Gandhi's.

Gandhi's non-violent approach in the independence struggle gained momentum. It strongly influenced the Indian National Congress when it took part in the historic Non-Cooperation Movement. Bose joined the Congress in 1921 and became a part of the agitation.



However, soon after, the differences in their ideologies were reflected in Congress' proceedings. ''Netaji'' was adamant about taking up arms against the British, as he thought it was the only way to gain freedom.



Therefore, when the Civil Disobedience Movement was called off after the Chauri Chaura violence, Bose was one of the many who criticised his move. "To sound the order of retreat just when public enthusiasm was reaching the boiling point was nothing short of a calamity," The Telegraph quotes. Further, he called Gandhi out for not consulting the other representatives before ''strangling'' the agitation.



The Infamous Tripuri Session

Slowly and steadily, the rift only grew. While Bose's beliefs involved an armed revolution and taking help from Japanese and European forces, Gandhi opposed them vehemently. Their conflict spread into their economic futures when Bose's industrial ambitions were criticised by the Gandhian principle of promoting cottage industries in the country.

The Tripuri session of the Indian National Congress widened the differences further. Subhas Chandra Bose announced his participation in the presidential elections, knowing that he was strongly opposed. In light of this, Mahatma Gandhi asked Jawaharlal Nehru to stand against him. However, he refused and suggested Maulana Azad for the candidature, who also declined the offer.



Then, Dr Pattabhi Sitaramayya stood against Bose but suffered crippling defeat as the latter won with 1580 votes. Bose'sBose's victory caused resentment among the moderate and non-violent believers. "I am glad of his victory, and since I was instrumental in Dr Pattabhi not withdrawing his name after Maulana Azad sahib did so, the defeat is more mine than his," said Gandhi.



As the infamous Congress session arrived, several Gandhian followers were not keen on Bose'sBose's leadership. With the disapproval on the rise, he decided to resign from the party and pave his path.



Bose Vs Gandhi: The Infamous Rift

It is a proven fact that Bose and Gandhi were not supportive of each other regarding ideologies. However, both of them had mutual respect. Mahatma Gandhi called him a ''patriot among patriots'' for his adamant ways to gain India'sIndia's freedom. On the other hand, Bose called him ''Father of The Nation'', a term that is still used for Mahatma Gandhi even today.

Their infamous rift is talked about many even today. Some even have different theories proving their sides of the argument, but both worked towards the exact cause, which was eventually achieved in 1947 'at the stroke of midnight.''



Also Read: The Last Signature - How Lal Bahadur Shastri Brought Peace To South Asia 12 Hours Before His Death