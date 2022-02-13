From Topping Matriculation Exams To Becoming India's First Governor: Remembering Sarojini Naidu On Her Birth Anniversary

Sarojini Naidu played a significant role in India's freedom struggle as a proponent of civil rights, women empowerment, and anti-imperialistic ideas. Naidu was born Sarojini Chattopadhyay on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad and was known as a child prodigy because of her literary career, which she started at 12.

As a young child, she gained critical acclaim for her play, 'Maher Muneer' and 1300-line poem, 'The Lady of the Lake'. She was proficient in multiple languages, including English, Bengali, Urdu, Telugu and Persian. She topped her matriculation exams from Madras University.

Scholarship To Study Overseas

The Nizam of Hyderabad offered the bright Sarojini a scholarship, and she went on to study at King's College in London and then Cambridge University.

She met Muthyala Govindarajulu Naidu, a South Indian and a non-Brahmin physician, while she was studying in England and fell in love. At the age of 19, she married him after returning to India under the Brahmo Marriage Act (1872) in Madras in 1898.

Naidu's Contribution To India's Freedom Struggle

Iconic stalwarts of the Indian freedom struggle, Mahatama Gandhi and Gopal Krishna Gokhale introduced Naidu to the Indian political arena. The Bengal Partition in 1905 deeply affected her, and she took respite in her writing. By now, she had decided to devote herself to the Indian political cause fully.

In 1916, she met Jawaharlal Nehru and fought vigorously for the Indigo farmers; the following year, she helped Annie Besant and other political leaders to form the Women's India Association. In 1925, Naidu became the first female president of the Indian National Congress. In 1927, she was one of the founding members of the All-India Women's Congress.

She was in prison in 1942 for 21 months for participating in the Quit India Movement. After the independence in 1947, Naidu was the first Indian woman to become a governor of the United Provinces (present-day Uttar Pradesh) and continued to charge until 1949, when she died while working in the office.

