Caste discrimination
Remembering Major Somnath Sharma, The Braveheart Who Led The Battle Of Badgam In 1947

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

India,  3 Nov 2021 11:36 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-03T17:23:42+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Major Somnath Sharma led his battalion to Budgam on November 3, 1947, to thwart Pakistani infiltration and later became the first recipient of Param Vir Chakra of independent India.

On November 3 1947, 50 brave soldiers pushed back 1000 Pakistan soldiers and fought till their last breath. A defensive encounter took place at Budgam in the Kashmir valley on this date as India's troops fought the battle with just 50 army strength at its side, and the tribal leaders were 1000 in strength during the Indo- Pakistan war of 1947. The battalion was led by Major Somnath Sharma, who won a posthumous Param Vir Chakra as well.

The Battle

The inception of the war traces back to when the Indian troops had just begun their fly-in into the Srinagar airfield. The Lashkar planned to advance along the three axes - North of Wular lake, along the main Muzzafarabad-Baramula-Patan-Srinagar axis from the Gulmarg route. 700 Raiders of Lashkar sneaked in along the Gulmarg route to reach Badgam, but no contact could be made with it. Furthermore, the raiders had also managed to seize the airfield in no time and blocked the induction of the Indian troops by air. At that moment, a weak brigade of the army troop withdrew from the battle and hastily air drifted.

Major Somnath Sharma

Major Somnath Sharma led the Patrol, which proceeded according to the set plan. Soon the army troop was surrounded by the enemy from the three sides and sustained heavy casualties instead of constant heavy Bombardment. Sharma stood his ground to put up a brave fight against the Lashkar, which already outnumbered his troop. While he was clinging from one post to another, a heavy mortar shell exploded on the ammunition near him. His last message received by the brigade headquarters was, "The enemies are only 50 yards from us. We are hopelessly outnumbered. I will not withdraw one inch but fight to the last man last round".

The fearless resistance of Sharma's company of 4 KUMAON had caused nearly 200 casualties to the raiders. Furthermore, the tribal leader of the Lashkar had a bullet through his leg as the Pakistani raiders made no further attempt to exploit the vulnerabilities that night and moved to the Srinagar city.

Also Read: Debutant Akash Kumar Secures India's First Medal At World Boxing Championships

Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Battle of badgam 
defence 
army 
Somnath Sharma 

X
X