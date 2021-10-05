On World Teacher's Day 2021, Remembering Dr Maria Montessori, The Pioneer Behind Montessori Method Of Teaching

World Teachers Day is an international day held every year on October 5. This day was established in 1994, which commemorates the signing of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers globally. The day's main aim is to make the world focus on "improving, assessing, and appreciating the educators of the world" and provide a platform to consider issues related to teachers and teaching around the globe.

Theme Of This Year

The theme of World Teachers Day 2021 is 'teachers at the heart of education recovery'. The day is celebrated today in 100 countries around the globe. On this occasion, various events are organised in colleges and schools to create awareness regarding the students'.

On the 27th year of Celebrating World Teachers Day, it is essential to talk about Dr Maria Montessori's contribution to teaching. Maria Montessori was trained to become a doctor and, in 1869, and was one of the 1st females to receive a doctoral degree from the University of Rome. She wrote books such as Dr Montessori's own Hand Book, The Secret of Childhood and The Formation of Man. Maria used to give lectures worldwide, and in 1929, the Association Montessori Internationale ( AMI ) was formed in Amsterdam, Netherlands and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for three consecutive years. As an inspiration for many teachers globally, she was also known as the 'Champion of Children'. She died on May 6, 1952.

Maria Montessori Method

The famous Montessori Method of teaching is based on years of patient observation of a kid's nature and has been tried with kids of almost every country. Discrimination based on sex, religion, colour, or race is not invited in her teaching method. The first class she took was in the slums of San Lorenzo, Rome. The child has been revealed as a lover of work, and intellectual work is spontaneously done and carried out with profound joy. At each stage of the Montessori Method, the child's mental growth and corresponding occupations are provided to develop his faculties. The Montessori schools work like this with this golden rule, no rewards and no punishments.



The method is based on the child's personality and removes him from the adult's colossal influence, thus leaving him in the room alone to grow independently. It also enables teaches to deal with every child individually in each subject and thus help in guiding according to every individual requirement. Every child works at their speed, and no one is left behind. This independent nature makes the child confident, and without thinking about the competition, they are free from the danger of overstrain and any other kind of mental disturbances.



The Montessori Method develops the child's whole personality, not only his intellectual faculties but also his powers of initiative, deliberations and independent choice, with emotional compliments. By living as a free and independent child, the child is trained in these fundamental social qualities, which form excellent citizenship.



Also Read : Celebrating Dr Sarvepalli Radhkrishnan: The Man Behind Teacher's Day Celebrations