Relooking At Three Members That Played Pivotal Role In Shaping Congress Party

On December 28 1885, the Indian National Congress was established in Bombay with delegates from all over the world. A retired British Indian Civil Service(ICS) officer Allan Octavian Hume founded the political party with the objective of encouraging civil and political dialogue among Indians. As the party celebrates its 137th foundational day, let's relook at some of the prominent members that played a crucial role in shaping Congress.

Dadabhai Naoroji

Dadabhai Naoroji was an Indian political leader who became the first Asian Member of Parliament to join the UK House of Commons. In his book Poverty and Un-British Rule in India, he was the first scholar to draw attention to the wealth drain from colonial India to the British Empire. Naoroji led the nationalist movement in India, going on to preside over the annual sessions of the Indian National Congress in successive sessions held in 1886, 1893, and 1906.

He was a mentor to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale and Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Due to the immense respect that the Indian nationalist leaders held for him, he was able to postpone the eventual split between the moderates and extremist factions in the Congress Party.



He died in Bombay on 30 June 1917, leaving behind a rich legacy. In a letter Gandhi wrote to him in 1894, he stated that "The Indians look up to you as children to the father. Such is really the feeling here."



Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee

Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee was an Indian bannister who served as the first president of the Indian National Congress. He presided over the Allahabad session of INC in 1892, as well. As a young student in England, he was active in politics, helping to establish the London Indian Society. He publicly opposed the racist treatment meted out Indians at the hands of the British, according to this essay on the Indian National Congress site.

Bonnerjee proposed forming standing committees of the party in every province of colonial India for better coordination in work. He strongly condemned the British Salt Tax and encouraged the Swadeshi movement. He termed the Salt Tax an unfair tax on "almost the chief necessity of life" in a poverty-stricken land.

Raja Sir Savalai Ramaswami Mudaliar

Raja Sir Mudaliar, hailing from Pondicherry, was known for his philanthropic initiatives in the Madras presidency. He was associated with the Congress party in its early stages. He was also a part of its 1885 three-member delegation to England.

Mudaliar also participated in the third session of the Indian National Congress held at Madras in 1887.He was a part of the welcoming committee. A resolution was moved demanding more representation for Indians in the administration. Mudaliar moved an amendment suggesting that the question of establishing a Public Service Commission be postponed to the next session. In the 1894 Congress, he proposed Alfred Webb for the presidency of the Congress and he was duly elected. He was also awarded the title of "Rao Bahadur".

