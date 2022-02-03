Saint Ramanujacharya: The Inspiration Behind Statue Of Equality In Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the gigantic statue of Saint Ramanujacharya on the outskirts of Hyderabad on 5th February. Ramanujacharya was born in 1017 in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu to mother Kanthimathi and father Asuri Kesava Somayaji.

According to the ancient scriptures, he lived for 120 years, but modern scholars severely question this possibility. In the early 11th and 12th centuries, the saint is said to have travelled across the length and breadth of the country to promote equality and social justice. Today, Ramanujacharya is revered as a Vedic philosopher who revied the Bhakti Movement.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

According to historians, his preaching has inspired several schools of thought during the Bhakti Movement. Moreover, ancient poets like Annamacharya, Bhakt Ramdas, Thyagaraja, Kabir, and Meerabai have taken inspiration from him. Even when Ramanujacharya was a young philosopher who advocated for the protection and preservation of nature and its resources like air, water and soil, he often established correct procedures of prayers and worship in temples, especially in Tirumala and Srirangam. The Indian Express quoted that he made education accessible to those who were the most deprived in those days and came up with the concept of 'Vasudhaiva kutumbakam', which means that all universe is one family.

Inspiration Behind The Statue Of Equality

Ramanuja advocated social equality amongst people several centuries ago. He travelled across the country for decades and requested the royals to treat all people on the ideals of social equality and universal brotherhood. The statue of equality signifies the Vaishnava seer's vision of universal salvation through ultimate devotion to God, embracing compassion, humility, equality and mutual respect among all human beings.

