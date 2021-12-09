Rajnarayan Mishra: The Forgotten Hero Who Made Supreme Sacrifice For His Motherland At Just 24

Rajnarayan Mishra was an Indian socialist and freedom fighter of the Indian Independence movement. The reformer, who blew the trumpet of revolution, had made life difficult for the British. As a revolutionary, he had vowed not to tolerate British servitude and sacrificed himself for freedom. Annoyed by his revolutionary methods, the British government hanged him at 4 a.m. on December 9, 1944. It is believed that the hanging of Rajnarayan Mishra was the last execution by the British government in India.

When the freedom fighter was hanged, he was asked about his last wish. At that time, he had expressed two wishes— one that he himself would hang the noose around his neck and secondly that his body should be handed over to his revolutionary comrades, according to PIB.

Started Collecting Arms At 22

Rajnarayan Mishra was born on August 26, 1920, at Bhikhampur village of Tehsil Mitauli area in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Youngest of the five brothers, he tried to drive away the British by collecting arms at the age of only 22.



In his bid to loot weapons in 1942, the Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur Kheri got killed in firing, after which he left the village. After this incident, the Britishers tortured his family. Eventually, the colonial authorities apprehended Mishra along with independence activist Naseeruddin Mauzi on charges of shooting him. Mishra was arrested from the Gandhi Ashram in Meerut in October 1943 and sentenced to death on June 27, 1944.



However, he was unmoved. Before his execution, Mishra wrote a letter to his brother Lalan Mishra, who was also in Fatehgarh jail for fighting the British. When he was hanged on December 9, 1944, at the age of 24, the unsung hero had the slogan of Inquilab Zindabad on his lips.

