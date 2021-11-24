All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rajkumari Amrit Kaur: Indias First Health Minister And Her Efforts For Reforming The Nation

Image Credit: Wikipedia

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur: India's First Health Minister And Her Efforts For Reforming The Nation

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  24 Nov 2021 12:10 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur had been associated with the Indian Independence struggle, before she was appointed as the first Health Minister of India, along with additional charges of Sports and Urban Development.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur was the first Indian woman to join the Cabinet of Independent India as its health minister and hold the position for the next ten years. Before she assumed charge as the health minister, she served as secretary to Mahatma Gandhi. During her tenure, Kaur undertook several reforms that transformed India's healthcare.

She laid the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) foundation stone and inaugurated Lady Irwin College in Delhi. She was born in the royal family of Kapurthala, thus the prefix of Rajkumari to her name; she had studied at Oxford University. After returning to India, she felt a connection with Mahatma Gandhi's work.

Other Causes That She Advocated

Kaur gave up all the royal comforts and began to discipline herself while responding to Gandhian call. The Indian Express quoted her speaking about Gandhi, "The flames of my passionate desire to see India free from foreign domination were fanned by him". Apart from working on the cause of independence, she worked on several other social causes like child marriage, purdah and the devadasi system. When she was jailed after the Quit India movement, she carried with her a spinning wheel the Bhagavad Gita and the Bible.

While advocating for equality, she sided with no reservations for women and the Universal Adult Franchise, stating that equal opportunities would increase women participation in legislative and administrative institutes of India.

Foundation Of India's Most Prestigious Medical College

On February 18, 1956, when she tabled a Bill about the foundation of AIIMS, she did not prepare a speech but spoke from her heart. She said, "It has been one of my cherished dreams that for postgraduate study and the maintenance of high standards of medical education in our country, we should have an institute of this nature which would enable our young men and women to have their postgraduate education in their own country". The Health survey of the Indian government had recommended the creation of such an institute a decade ago, in 1946.

Though the Bill received a vigorous debate in the Lok Sabha, it gained several votes in both houses and the motion passed in May, the same year. AIIMS was the first hospital in Asia to prohibit its doctors from undertaking any private practice. The doctors were expected to spend their time primarily on three activities- treating patients, teaching students and research. In the decades that came, AIIMS served as an excellent institute of healthcare and medical research.

Also Read: Breaking Down The Ultimate Confusion About Cryptocurrency

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Amrit Kaur 
AIIMS 
Health Minister 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X