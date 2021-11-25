All section
Orange The World! Commemorating Nov 25 As Day To End Violence Against Women

Credits: Twitter (UN Women) 

History
Orange The World! Commemorating Nov 25 As Day To End Violence Against Women

India,  25 Nov 2021 11:04 AM GMT

According to a UN report, 1 in 3 women has faced abuse and violence inflicted on them by their partners during the COVID-19 lockdown. Only 1 in 10 women said that victims have approached the police and reported the crime. The UN General Assembly declared the date as a reminder to end gender-based discrimination and violence, including physical, sexual, or psychological harm, threats, etc.

November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. In 1993, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared the date as a reminder to end gender-based discrimination and violence, including physical, sexual, or psychological harm, threats, etc.

The day also marks an end to femicide, human trafficking, child marriage, and several forms of trauma a woman is subjected to during pregnancy, and otherwise.

1 In 3 Women Abused

According to a UN report, 1 in 3 women has faced abuse and violence inflicted on them by their partners during the COVID-19 lockdown. Only 1 in 10 women said that victims have approached the police and reported the crime.

The survivors and victims have also faced food insecurity, Times Now reports. The Intergovernmental organisation compiled the data of 13 countries. The reports stated that any gender could be subjected to violence, but women and girls were particularly vulnerable.

"This includes young girls and older women, women who identify as lesbian, bisexual, transgender or intersex, migrants, refugees, the ones from indigenous and ethnic minorities, the ones with HIV and disabilities, and those living through humanitarian crises.," the agency's report read.

Orange The Color Of The World

This year's theme is 'Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!' the colour is the representation of a bright future lying ahead, that is free from the deprivation of liberty, violence against females.

The theme states how violence against one is violence against all of humanity.

One of the leading organisations from Ireland, Women's Aid, started a 16-day Action Campaign on the occasion to raise awareness and call for changes at a global level. The campaign would continue till December 10.

This is the 30th anniversary of the campaign. The organisation will put together a series of webinars, information resources and public awareness campaigns on intimate relationship abuse among young people between 18-25 years of age.

Also Read: Centre Sanctions Rs 2,135 Cr For Upgrading Weather Forecast, Climate Services

Orange The World 
International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 
United Nations 
trafficking 
violence 
discrimination 

