All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Heres How On This Day In 1984, American Scientist Disclosed AIDS Virus And Made A Premature Promise

Image Credits: Pixabay, Pixabay

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Here's How On This Day In 1984, American Scientist Disclosed AIDS Virus And Made A Premature Promise

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Others/World,  23 April 2022 9:25 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The discovery of a virus which causes AIDS has been hailed as a "monumental breakthrough" in the history of medical research. The development was first announced in Washington by US Health Secretary Margaret Heckler on April 23, 1984.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) has been one of the most sobering public health challenges the humanity has ever faced. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 79.3 million [55.9–110 million] people have been infected with HIV since the beginning of the epidemic, and 36.3 million [27.2–47.8 million] people have died of it.

Globally, 37.7 million [30.2–45.1 million] people lived with HIV at the end of 2020.

The discovery of a virus which causes AIDS, if not treated, has been hailed as a "monumental breakthrough" in the history of medical research. The development was first announced in Washington by US Health Secretary Margaret Heckler on April 23, 1984.

"The probable cause of AIDS has been found- a variant of a known human cancer virus," she said.

According to a BBC report, Heckler said the virus was a variant of a known human cancer virus called HTLV-3. A blood test was developed, preventing the tragedy of transfusion patients contracting the disease through tainted blood products. She also stated that a vaccine to prevent AIDS might be ready for testing in two years.

Named HIV In 1987

AIDS, or Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, weakens the immune system, leaving its patients open to a series of wasting diseases. Those who appear to be more at risk of contracting Aids include homosexuals, haemophiliacs, drug users and those who have received blood transfusions.

The HTLV-3 virus was discovered to be the same as the Lymphadenopathy Associated Virus (LAV) found in France at that time. To avoid confusion, it was renamed HIV in 1987.

Although billions of dollars have been spent trying, no successful vaccine has yet been developed. However, scientists are working to create one. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) invests in multiple approaches to prevent HIV, including a safe and effective preventive HIV vaccine.

Since the beginning of the HIV epidemic, a series of drugs have been developed which significantly prolong the lives of people who are HIV positive.

Also Read: From Issuing I-Cards To Providing Jobs: Bihar Govt Intensifies Process To Include Transgenders Under Social Schemes


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
American Scientist 
AIDS Virus 
HIV 
HIV cure 

Must Reads

Fake Pir Caught In India For Duping People? No, Viral Video Is From Pakistan
Does This Video Show Muslims Celebrating After Khargone Violence? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Special Marriage! Surrendered Maoist Couple Ties Knot In Odisha, Police Makes All Arrangements
Here's How On This Day In 1984, American Scientist Disclosed AIDS Virus And Made A Premature Promise
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X