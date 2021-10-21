Amrit Mahotsav: How Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Helped To Revive, Lead Indian National Army In Singapore?

The formation of the country's first independent provisional government—the Azad Hind Government is celebrated across the nation on October 21 every year.

Azad Hind Fauj or the Indian National Army (INA) was formed in 1942 by Rash Behari Bose and Captain-General Mohan Singh. Later, INA was revived by Subhas Chandra Bose on October 21, 1943.

To celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a campaign called #Netaji125, has been launched as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The freedom fighter's birth anniversary will be celebrated with year-long activities. It began on January 23, 2021, and will be celebrated till January 23, 2022.



Bose's revived army earned recognition from countries like Japan, Indonesia, Italy, Germany, Croatia, Burma, and a few others, Firstpost reported.



During World War II, the Indian National Army (INA) was an Indian military wing in Southeast Asia and active in Singapore. After its official formation in April 1942, it was disbanded in August 1945. Japanese forces had helped in forming the Army, which roughly consisted of nearly 45,000 Indian prisoners of war (POWs) of the British Indian Army, who were captured after the fall of Singapore on February 15, 1942, according to available data.



INA was involved in several military operations fighting alongside the Japanese troops and against the British and Allied forces. They contributed to the battles fought in Burma, Imphal, and Kohima.

Formation Of Provisional Government of Azad Hind

On October 21, 1943, Subhas Chandra Bose proclaimed the formation of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind (Free India) at Cathay Building being the Head of State, Prime Minister, and Minister of War. The Japanese utilised the building to broadcast propaganda in their own language. This government was recognised by various countries and went on to capture India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands from British colonial rule.



After Mohan Singh was captured, the Japanese Army enlisted the help of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to revive and lead the INA. Bose was a well-known figure amongst the Indian Diaspora communities for his fight for India's independence and his disagreements with Gandhi's ideologies. Bose was able to rally the INA forces together. Further, he managed to convince many civilians to contribute to the INA's cause. He also encouraged women to participate in activities of the INA, which later led to the setting up of the first women's unit, the Rani of Jhansi Regiment in October 1943. In addition, he was more successful in negotiations with the Japanese to provide support for the Indian personnel. The success of the troops also forced the Japanese to be more vigilant about INA.

INA's Falling

Towards the end of the Japanese occupation, despite his best efforts, Bose could not salvage the falling morale in the INA. In the midst of quelling various mutinies that had started in various INA camps during August 1945, he received information that the Japanese were surrendering. On August 15, 1945, he declared the end of the INA through a radio broadcast in Singapore. Three days later, he died in an airplane crash.



While earlier academics have often attributed the fall of the INA to prevailing socio-economic scenarios during the war or the inefficiency of the Japanese troops, recent literature which focused on the soldiers' perspective, suggests that a multitude of factors contributed to its decline.

