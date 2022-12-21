Modhera Temple, Vadnagar In Gujarat & Unakoti In Tripura Make It To UNESCO's Tentative List

All section
India,  21 Dec 2022 10:13 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-12-21T17:56:19+05:30

Nominations for the world heritage site are only considered if the properties or places were on the tentative list before. Currently, India has 40 World Heritage Sites and 52 sites on the tentative list.

Vadnagar - a multi-layered historic town in Gujarat, the renowned Modhera Sun Temple, and the Unakoti rock-cut relief sculptures in Tripura are three new cultural sites of India that have been included in the tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites, according to the Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI).

After the addition of two sites from Gujarat and one from Tripura, India has a total of 52 sites in the tentative list. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted the news on Tuesday along with pictures of the three locations.

52 Indian Sites On Tentative List

Each state submits the name of properties that it considers should be nominated for UNESCO's world heritage site. Nominations for the world heritage site are only considered if the properties or places were on the tentative list before. International experts review the nomination and determine whether inclusion is warranted. The World Heritage Committee, a group of 21 UNESCO Member States meet once a year to finally cast a vote.

"With this, India now has 52 sites on UNESCO Tentative List. The list indicates rich cultural and natural wealth of India and shows huge diversity of our heritage. With PM Narendra Modi's dynamic vision and leadership, India is committed to add more sites on the World Heritage List", he said in another tweet. He further congratulated ASI for their role in maintaining and identifying these sites for the nomination.

At present, India is home to 40 World Heritage sites - the sixth largest number of sites in a country. Ajanta caves, Ellora caves, Taj Mahal and Agra Fort were the first four Indian places to be listed as heritage sites. They were inscribed during the 1983 session of the World Heritage Committee. The most recent addition to the list was in 2021 for Gujarat's Dholavira - an archaeological site that contains ruins of a city of the Indus Valley civilization.

About The Three Sites

In the Becharaji taluka of the Mehsana district, the Sun Temple at Modhera is situated on the left bank of the river Pushpavati, a tributary of the river Rupan. According to the temple's description, it is constructed in the Maru-gurjara architectural style and includes a sacred pool (Kunda), which is today known as Ramakunda, a hall (gadhamandapa), an exterior hall or assembly hall (Sabhamandapa or rangamandapa), and the main temple shrine (garbhagriha). The temple is made of vivid yellow sandstone, according to The Indian Express.

Vadnagar is a historic town in the Mehsana district that has been continuously inhabited for more than 2,700 years. It has changed over time and now includes a late mediaeval town, a religious centre, an early historic fortified hamlet, a hinterland port, a centre for the shell and bead industries, a key junction on trade routes, and a mercantile town. It is also the birthplace of PM Narendra Modi.

Unakoti, a collection of rock-cut sculptures in Tripura in India's far east, has long captivated visitors worldwide. These stone carvings from Unakoti are among Tripura's best-kept secrets and are comparable to the intricate designs of Angkor Wat and the magnificent sculptures of Mahabalipuram. Unakoti, which means 'one less than a crore' in exact terms, is revered by the people and is the subject of several stories and legends.

Also Read: Incessant Pollution, World Heritage Sites & Govt's Apathy: How Yamuna River Is Slowly Dying In Agra?

