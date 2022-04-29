The Forgotten Legend Of Mithan Jamshed Lam: The First Indian Woman Lawyer At Bombay High Court

On January 26, 1923, Mithan Jamshed Lam was the first woman to be called at the Bar at Lincoln's Inn. The Inns of Court were opened for women in 1920, and she became one of the first women to join it. Mithan Tata Lam was born in Maharashtra to Ardeshir Tata and Herabai Tata. Her father worked as an employee in a textile mill, while her mother was a women's rights activist. In the late 19th century, her parents ensured that she received a well-rounded education and sent her to reputed schools. She earned her Honours degree in Economics from the Elphinstone College, Bombay, where her brilliant academic performance won her the Cobden Club Medal.

Mother-Daughter Duo Credited With Many First In The Country

Lam spent a significant part of her childhood in different cities like Pune and Ahmedabad before her family finally moved to Bombay in 1913. She was particularly inspired by her mother, Herabai Tata and the mother-daughter duo is credited with many firsts in the country. In 1911, Mithan and her mother met the British Suffragette Sophia Duleep Singh in Kashmir, which inspired them to be more involved in India's women's suffrage movement.

Therefore, in 1919, the two moved to London to present their argument in the Parliament as to why Indian women should be given the vote. Since India was still a British colony, the Royal government decided if Indian women would be given the vote.

First Woman Barrister In India

She stayed in London with her mother until 1923 and completed her MSc in Economics. Since she was called to the Bar in London, she returned to India and enrolled herself in the Bombay High Court, where she was the first woman barrister. She married Jamshed Sorabsha Lam, a solicitor, in 1933, and they had two children.

