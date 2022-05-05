All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Power Of Farmers! How 5 Lakh Indian Farmers Came Together To Make A National Award Winning Film?

Image Credit- Unsplash, Wikipedia, Amazon, Amul

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Power Of Farmers! How 5 Lakh Indian Farmers Came Together To Make A National Award Winning Film?

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Gujarat,  5 May 2022 7:46 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-05T15:31:42+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The film based on Amul and its founder Dr Verghese Kurien was a commercial success, and it was said to be the first film that portrayed the life of an Indian farmer realistically and believably to the world.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Shyam Benegal's 'Manthan' (The Churning) is a film released in 1976, and it was India's first and largest crowd-funded film. Instead of being funded by producers, this film was produced by Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. and 5 lakh farmers from Gujarat.

Each of the 5 lakh farmers contributed Rs 2 towards making this film.

About The Film

'Manthan' is a story of Amul and its founder, Dr Verghese Kurien, who is known as the "Father of White Revolution" in India. The film not only tells his story but also shows the struggles of the farmers in India and how they were treated. The film does a beautiful job of portraying the feeling of the rough conditions the farmers used to live in and how the people in power exploited them, as per IMDB.

In 1976, cinema halls across Gujarat saw truckloads of farmers crowding the halls. This was not because of the fact that the film was a commercial success, but it was because 'Manthan' was the first film that portrayed the life of a farmer realistically and believably to the world.

Effect Of This Film

The film tells how Dr Verghese pioneered the Anand model of dairy cooperatives, now employed by cooperatives nationwide. He was only 28 years old when he arrived in Anand in Gujarat in 1949. He then convinced the farmers there that only they own the milk that they produce, and no one else other than them has the right to claim ownership of their milk.

'Manthan' boasts an ensemble cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Gireesh Karnad, Smita Patil, Amrish Puri, and Anant Nag, as per the information on Wikipedia.

In 1977, the film won the National Film Award for Best Feature in Hindi and the Best Screenplay award. The film also inspired many cooperative societies in many states across the country to emerge in the dairy industry.

Also Read: Mid-Air Turbulence: DGCA Orders Probe Into SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur Flight incident, Reports Awaited


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Manthan 
Farmers 
Milk 
Amul 
Verghese Kurien 
Gujarat 

Must Reads

Healthcare For All! Odisha To Come Up With India's 'First' Tribal Health Observatory
Medical Apathy! Three-Day-Old Infant Bitten By Rats In Jharkhand's Govt Hospital, Investigation Ordered
Viral Video Of Disturbing Murder In Baharampur, Murshidabad Shared With False Love Jihad Claim
Video Of Pakistan Falsely Shared As Reason Behind 'Population Explosion In India'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X