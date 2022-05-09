All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
From Fighting Thousands Of Mughals To Sharing Deep Bond With His Horse, Revisiting Maharana Prataps Legacy

Image Credits: Wikipedia

History
The Logical Indian Crew

From Fighting Thousands Of Mughals To Sharing Deep Bond With His Horse, Revisiting Maharana Pratap's Legacy

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  9 May 2022 10:39 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-09T16:12:32+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Pratap became a folk hero for his military resistance against the expansionism of the Mughal Empire under Akbar through Guerrilla warfare which proved inspirational for later rebels.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Pratap Singh I, popularly known as Maharana Pratap, was a king of Mewar from the Sisodia dynasty. He was born in a Hindu Rajput family on May 9, 1540, and is popularly known for participating in the Battle of Haldighati and the Battle of Dewair.

Pratap became a folk hero for his military resistance against the expansionism of the Mughal Empire under Akbar through Guerrilla warfare which proved inspirational for later rebels against Mughals, including Shivaji.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here's revisiting the legacy of the great Rajput warrior:

Refused To Accept Mughal Suzerainty

Mughal Emperor Akbar sent many diplomatic missions to convince Pratap to accept Mughal suzerainty, but the latter refused to bow down to him. As a result, the Battle of Haldighati took place in 1576.

Even with an army of 22,000 against 80,000 Mughals, Maharana Pratap bravely fought the Haldighati Battle. While he lost the war due to his brother's betrayal but fought till the end. After sensing the Rajput army's defeat, Jhala Maan, who had a close resemblance to Pratap, wore his crown to give disillusion to the Mughal army. He was later killed.

Carried 360 Kgs Of Weight

Maharana Pratap was one of the strongest warriors in the country, with a height of 7 feet 5 inches. He carried 360 kg of weight, including a spear weighing around 80 kg, two swords weighing 208 kg and armour of nearly 72 kg. His own weight was over 110 kg.

The Double Swords Of Mewar

The Rajput king Maharana Pratap used to carry two swords which weighed nearly 25 kilos each. He would offer one sword to his enemy before a fight if he was unarmed. Currently, the swords are placed in the Maharana Pratap museum in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Bond With His Horse

Chetak was the loyal horse of Maharana Pratap with whom he shared a close bond. During the Battle of Haldighati, Pratap, riding on his horse, attacked Mughal army leader Man Singh I of Amber, who was on an elephant. One of the elephant's tusks went through one of Chetak's rear legs, causing a grave injury, according to News18.

Despite this, Chetak galloped away from the battlefield with his wounded master on back, to save his life. The horse crossed two miles and after jumping across a stream that was approximately 22 feet wide, collapsed and passed away.

Owned A Loyal Elephant

Maharana Pratap also owned an elephant, Ramprasad, who killed two war elephants of the Mughals. When Akbar imprisoned Ramprasad, it did not eat or drink anything and died on the 18th day.

Died Of A Hunting Accident

While Maharana Pratap survived many battles in his lifetime, he died of an injury from a hunting accident while tightening the string of a bow with an arrow.

Also Read: Thug Behram: The 18th Century Serial Killer From India Who Holds A World Record


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Maharana Pratap 
Maharana Pratap Birth Anniversary 
Chetak Horse 
Battle of Haldighati 

Must Reads

Eight Miners Trapped At Canadian Mine In West Africa For Three Weeks, Rescue Operation Underway
Meet These 5 Rural Women Who Celebrated Mother's Day With The Mother Earth
Galwan Valley Martyr's Wife Carries Her Husband's Legacy, Joins Indian Army As Lieutenant
Inclusion In Sports! Kolkata Hosts First-Ever Mixed-Gender Football Match, Refereed By Transgender
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X