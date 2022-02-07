Tearful Reunion! When India's Nightingale Embraced Pakistan's 'Mallika-e-Tarannum' At Wagah Border

India marked Lata Mangeshkar's demise as the end of an era! While thousands thronged Mumbai's Shivaji Park to pay their last respects to their beloved Lata Didi, senior citizens reminisced when Lata Mangeshkar embraced Pakistan's 'Mallika-e-Tarannum' at the Attari-Wagah Border just four years after independence. Lata Mangeshkar and Noor Jehan met for the first time in 1944 when the former had performed classical music in front of the latter. However, post-independence, things between both countries were not the same.

Nonetheless, Lata expressed her desire to meet Jehan, who lived in Lahore, 50 kilometres from the holy city of Amritsar. The duo finally met at the zero line, and diplomatic calls were made following this.

The Emotional Meeting At The Border

The Tribune quoted Naresh Johar, a senior citizen saying that back in 1951, the incident became the talk of the town. In his biography, C Ramachandra, a noted composer accompanying Lata, mentioned, "Noor Jehan came running, and the two embraced each other like long-lost friends. Both were weeping. We, witnesses to this divine meeting, were overwhelmed and could not stop the tears". He had further added that even the soldiers on the sides of the border were weeping. The two music maestros had brought sweets for each other. Noor Jehan's husband was also accompanying her. He had mentioned that he would never forget the meeting of the two in his life. Further, C Ramachandra had quoted," A great testimony to the fact that music can break any barrier.

After a few hours, we returned with wet eyes but with a divine and unique experience indeed".

Tearful Adieu To India's Legend

India's melody queen sang in 36 languages, including Punjabi and rendered her melodious voice to several of the shabads from the Gurbani. She was quoted saying, "I will never stop singing. When I die, my music will go with me". Tributes for the legendary singer poured in from all corners of the world, while the Union government declared national mourning in honour of the beloved Lata Didi.

