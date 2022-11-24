All section
Lachit Diwas: Know About This 17th Century Folk Hero Renowned For His Contribution To Assamese Nationalism

Image Credit- Wikipedia

History
Assam,  24 Nov 2022 12:38 PM GMT

The life and accomplishments of Lachit Borphukan show persistence in the face of adversity. He has developed into one of the greatest Assamese heroes, exemplifying the courage, wit, and tenacity that define Assamese identity.

A three-day celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of the renowned Assamese general and folk hero Lachit Borphukan got underway in New Delhi on November 23. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, among other important dignitaries.

Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 in honour of Borphukan's bravery and courage. PM Modi also tweeted and remembered the 'visionary' leader for his unparalleled courage and contribution to Assamese Nationalism.

History Of Ahom Kingdom

Between the early 13th and 19th centuries, Ahom monarchs controlled a sizable portion of what is now known as Assam. The upper and lower sections of the Brahmaputra valley were home to this prosperous, multi-ethnic kingdom, which depended on rice farming in its fertile soil to survive.

According to The Indian Express, the Ahoms and Mughals engaged in several wars from 1615 - 1682, starting from Jahangir till the reign of Aurangzeb. The Mughals gained a partial win in one of the critical early military battles in January 1662, taking control of portions of Assam and briefly seizing Garhgaon, the capital of the Ahom.

Story Of Lachit Borphukan

Lachit was a remarkable military leader who was intimately familiar with the topography of the Brahmaputra valley and the surrounding hills. King Charadhwaj Singha appointed him as one of the five Borphukans of the Ahom kingdom, and he was assigned administrative, judicial, and military duties.

Contrary to the Mughals, who preferred open combat with their colossal armies, Borphukan favoured guerrilla warfare, giving his smaller but capable soldiers an advantage. Lachit caused harm to the substantial Mughal camps and stationary positions, much like Shivaji did during his battles with the Mughals in Marathwada. He would conduct raids that would kill innocent Mughal soldiers and irritate the powerful forces that were too slow to react.

Significance Of Lachit In Assamese Culture

Lachit Borphukan's story and achievements represent resistance to outsiders against all odds over time. He has grown to be one of the greatest Assamese heroes, representing the bravery, intelligence, and strength that characterise Assamese identity.

Lachit Borphukan symbolises a time when the Assamese race was united and capable of resisting a foreign, formidable army like the Mughals. He is the face of exemplary courage and dedication toward his motherland.

Also Read: Assam Gears Up For 3rd Edition Of Majuli Music Festival To Connect Tribal Communities With Rest Of World

Lachit Borphukan 
Assamese Nationalism 
Narendra Modi 
Ahom Kingdom 
Assamese Culture 
Lachit Diwas 

