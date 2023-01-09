All section
Caste discrimination
Satyendranath Tagore: Indias First Civil Servant Who Took Revolutionary Steps For Womens Freedom & Rights

Image Credit: Twitter/ Amit Singh, Wikimedia

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Satyendranath Tagore: India's First Civil Servant Who Took Revolutionary Steps For Women's Freedom & Rights

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  9 Jan 2023 9:23 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Satyendranath Tagore, who hailed from the Tagore family, was the first Indian to join the civil services. Being a poet, writer, and social reformer, he took revolutionary steps for women’s freedom and fundamental rights.

The first person to join the civil services in India, Satyendranath Tagore, was a poet, writer, composer, and social reformer. He hailed from the famous Kolkata Tagore family and worked in several social sectors of the country as a civil servant and a linguist.

While serving as an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, he settled in different parts of the country and learned various languages, cultures, and practices. It pushed his writing and thinking skills, making him a unique writer and poet.

Satyendranath's Early Life

Satyendranath was born to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi and completed his early education at home. He was an elder brother of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who had immense influential power during the Renaissance age in Bengal.

He spent his childhood at home learning Sanskrit and English. During the 1850s, he also became the first person to appear for the entrance exam of Calcutta University. After graduation, he moved to London to compete with the British to make a position in the Indian Civil Services.

He completed his probationary training and returned in 1864 to his home country as the first Indian civil servant. In his service, he was assigned to the Bombay Presidency and Ahmedabad. Satyendranath's career came to an end after he served as the judge of the Satara district.

Brahmo Samaj & Social Reforms

According to Wikipedia, Satyendranath became a member of the Brahmo Samaj, which began as a monotheistic reformist movement of the Hindu religion. It is considered one of the country's most influential movements that contributed mainly towards the making of modern India.

In his decade-long career as a civil servant and a judge, he also brought several social reforms that inspired millions of people. He brought revolutionary changes for women's freedom in India and fundamental rights. Swarnakumari Devi, his sister, has depicted many of his reform works in her writings.

To bring the issue of women's rights and freedom to the forefront, he encouraged his wife to live like the wives of British officers. He inspired his wife to give up wearing the veil at home, which brought a significant change in his community. As a reformist and modern thinker, he took small steps to create more enormous impacts.

Also Read: Brazil Protests: Over 3,000 Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Presidential Palace, Supreme Court; All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Satyendranath Tagore 
First Civil Servant of India 
First IAS Officer 
Rabindranath Tagore 
Tagore Family 

