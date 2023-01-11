End Of An Era: Kashmir's First Jnanpith Awardee Abdul Rehman Rahi Bids Goodbye At Age Of 98

Rehman Rahi, Kashmir's first Jnanpith Award recipient, is no more. After decades of writing and translating works deemed 'classics from the valley,' he leaves behind a legacy and a Kashmir that lives through his words. His journey starting as a clerk in a government department in 1948 to being awarded the country's highest literary award in 2004, is beyond inspirational. As he bids goodbye to the world, The Logical Indian revisits his unparalleled contributions.

Student At A University He Teaches

Rehman Rahi rose among the literary circles through unexpected paths. Rahi began his career as a clerk in the Public Works Department of the Government in 1948. He then slowly began exploring the world of words, and for that, Kashmir continues to be grateful. In his initial days, he became associated with the Progressive Writers' Association (PWA), of which he then became the General Secretary. From editing PWA's literary journal Kwang Posh to venturing into journalism and editing the Urdu daily Khidmat, Rahi found words to be his natural calling. Between 1953 and '55, he was also a prominent face on the editorial board of the Urdu daily Aajkal in Delhi.

Around 1952, Rahi did an MA course in Persian, and ten years later, he secured another Master's degree in the English language. Interestingly, he chose to study the languages at the Jammu and Kashmir University, where he taught Persian. As a student and professor, he was quite vocal about the politics of the valley and often used words to convey his social commentary. He was also associated with the Cultural wing of the communist Party of Kashmir during his student days.

While wearing the hat of a translator, he took many renowned literary works to larger crowds by translating them into the Kashmiri language. He did translations of Baba Farid's Sufi poetry. An avid reader and writer of poems, many of his works see a strong influence from Camus, Sartre, and Dinanath Nadim. Even today, many lovingly remember Rahi for his words, "Oh Kashmiri language, I swear by you, you are my awareness and my sight. You are a radiant ray of my consciousness."

This voice will be greatly missed and always remembered. #RehmanRahi pic.twitter.com/JPMaC8GqpS — Parvaiz Bukhari (@parvaizbukhari) January 9, 2023

Bringing The First Jnanpith To The Valley

Rahi's works were widely received and recognised by literary circles. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1961 for his poetry collection Nawroz-i-Saba and the Padma Shri in 2000. In 2004, he brought the country's highest literary award - the Jnanpith Award back home, becoming the first ever Kashmiri to receive the honour. The recognition came knocking on his doors for his work "Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz" (In Black Drizzle). Rahi passed away on 9 January 2023, aged 97, leaving behind an irreparable void in Kashmir's literature space.

"Zinde rozan bapath chi maraan lukh che marakh na"



Translation:-To live, people die. Won't you die.



~Rehman Rahi



The Legendary Poet, Lyricist and Professor Rehman Rahi passes away at his Downtown residence in Srinagar .



Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'oon . pic.twitter.com/D1psHmyxML — Kashir Kour (@Posh_Baahar) January 9, 2023

News regarding his demise was received with utter grief in the country, and several personalities poured in their condolences. Veteran satirist and poet Zareef Ahmad called Rahi the "brightest star of prose and poetry of Kashmir." During the funeral, Zareef noted that he was a pioneer in the promotion of the Kashmiri language.

Somewhere in 2008 during a workshop organized by INTACH, I heard Rehman Rahi. It was amazing how he held the audience spellbound for more than 2 hours-an audience comprising mostly teenagers, many unfamiliar with Kashmiri. For Rahi the language was the people. Magfirat. pic.twitter.com/5dpJglb4ec — Hakim Sameer Hamdani (@HamdaniSameer) January 9, 2023

The office of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said that Rahi was one of the influential poets in Kashmiri. A report by Hindustan Times quoted a tweet by Sinha saying, "His passing marks the end of an era." People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti expressed her grief over Rahi's death and said, "In his death, Kashmiri Literature and society has been left with a void that can never be filled."

Saddened to hear about the sad demise of towering literary personality and Gyaanpeeth Awardee Jinab Rehman Rahi sb. In his death Kashmiri Literature and society has been left with a void that can never be filled. My condolences to the family . — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 9, 2023

Halqa e Adab Sonawari, one of Kashmir's oldest literary organisations, also joined along and termed Rahi's demise a great loss to the Kashmiri language and literature. As he now rests peacefully in the shrine of Khawaja Habibullah Nowshehri, many believe that Rahi will continue to live through the influence he left behind on young bards and writers.

Also Read: Celebratory Lights! Electricity Reaches Kashmir Village After 75 Years Of Independence