ICHR Takes Up Project To Rewrite Indian History Using Vernacular Sources, To Focus On 'Missed Out' Dynasties

The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) will be working on a project to rewrite the history of India using scripts and other sources available in vernacular languages. The history will record events ranging from the time of the Indus Valley civilisation to the present day.

The project titled 'Comprehensive History of India' will have around 12 volumes and is expected to be completed by 2026. The premier institute of history aims to acknowledge dynasties that have been skipped and give them due credit by rectifying texts that have been written in a 'Euro-centric' way.

Project To Represent Pride of India

In the first volume, which will be released in March 2023, the text will mention the time of Rakhigardi – an archaeological site belonging to the Indus Valley civilisation in northern India – till today. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Umesh Kadam, member secretary of ICHR, said, "More than 100 historians from across the country are working on this project who are specialised in different areas. Under this project, everything about India will be rewritten through vernacular sources."

Stating that the project aims to represent the pride of India, Kadam added that the history of India will be presented through a geocultural lens and not with a geopolitical lens. It will also try to change the 'colonial understanding' of the country's history. He added, "Colonial history has tried to separate the minds of people and nurtured 'separatist' tendencies among the people. We want to challenge and correct those kind of issues."

Focus On Dynasties That Were 'Missed Out'

The ministry believes that several dynasties have been missed out while covering India's history, which has led to a regional divide in learning the history of India. Examples of such dynasties are the Ahom dynasty of present-day Assam, the Rashtrakuta dynasty, the Yadava dynasty of Devagiri, and the Kadamba dynasty, among others. Kadam asked, "For instance, the Ahoms ruled for more than 600 years, and the Mughals ruled hardly for 180 years. Why is it that the Ahoms have not been given the due representation in history so far?"

Maratha history, too, has not been given proper justice in the history records as much focus is given to the 17th and 18th centuries being the downfall and decline of the Mughals and the growth of the British regime instead of the vastness of the Maratha empire. Thus, the history that's currently available in a 'Euro-centric' manner will be rewritten after citing vernacular literature.

Rewriting History Without Distorting Facts

When the project was approved in July this year, ICHR chairman Raghvendra Tanwar had clarified that the project won't involve rewriting anything to favour any ideological stance. Instead, the project will source archives, scripts, artefacts and other available data to rewrite a comprehensive history without amending any facts, Economic Times reported.

Kadam has emphasised that the project won't be against any religion or community, saying, "We want each and everybody's history to be recognised and represented with pride and given due respect to all those. Mughals will be there, but we will also be giving equal importance to Marathas, Ahoms and others."

Experts in the subject welcome this move, provided it doesn't tamper with any facts to favour political stances. They believe that the project will give a voice to those who have remained voiceless or, worse, haven't found any place in mainstream history records.

