Integral Humanism: How Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Viewed Politics From The Lens Of His Principles?

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, espoused by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was the leader of Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A fierce proponent of Hindutva ideology, Upadhyay started his monthly publication titled 'Rashtriya Dharma', which means National Duty. When Syama Prasad Mookherjee walked out of the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet over ideological differences and started Bharatiya Janata Sangh in 1950, he looked towards the RSS for support. The Hindu right-wing organization fielded its star leaders, including Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Sundar Singh Bhandari and Nanaji Deshmukh.

Role As The General Secretary Of BJS

Deen Dayal Upadhyay was appointed the general secretary for BJS in its first session in December 1951, and he held that position for the next 16 years. However, for him, politics extended way beyond just having power. In the 1950s, he insisted on principled and value-based politics and thrust on the end goal of national development. He drafted the concept of 'integral Humanism' as a political program and adopted it in 1965 as the doctrine of Jan Sangh. He gave paramount importance to building an economic model of the country wherein the human being is at the centre stage.

PM Modi Highlights The Importance Of Integral Humanism

He wanted to decolonize Indian political thought as he felt that the Indian intellect was getting suffocated by Western theories. He believed this left a roadblock to the growth and expansion of the original Bharatiya. He did welcome modern technology but wanted it to suit the Indian requirements. He visualized a decentralized polity and a self-reliant village economy at the base. While paying tributes to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the right-wing Hindu stalwart's vision of 'Integral Humanism' could provide solutions to several problems of the world.

