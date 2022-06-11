All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Birsa Munda: Revisiting The Legacy Of Iconic Tribal Leader And Freedom Fighter

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Wikipedia

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Birsa Munda: Revisiting The Legacy Of Iconic Tribal Leader And Freedom Fighter

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

India,  11 Jun 2022 4:30 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-11T10:01:12+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Munda is remembered as one of the greatest tribal freedom fighters who led Mundas and Kurukh tribal communities towards tribal rights and identity. He died in prison after getting arrested for revolting against the British.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Birsa Munda was a tribal leader and the creator of an alternative faith called 'Birsait', who belonged to the Munda tribe in the Jharkhand region, the then Bengal Presidency.

Munda's death anniversary is observed on June 9 every year. He was the first tribal freedom fighter, considered a significant figure in India's struggle for tribal identities and rights since independence. He died in prison after getting arrested for revolting against the British.

Rejecting Christianity

One of the lesser-known facts about Birsa Munda was his rejection of Christian Missionaries and conversion activities in tribal areas.

He was an exemplary student, so his father Sugana Munda put him in the German Mission School, where he was converted to Christianity and named Birsa David. When the seeds of freedom against the British erupted in the late 1800s, Birsa's father withdrew him from the school and left Christianity, and they went back to their traditional tribal religion.

As Birsa was negatively affected by Christianity, he offered an alternative faith called 'Birsait'. He was shocked at the British government and Christian Church's forced religious conversions.

Many tribal people converted to his religion, and he became the representative of their tribal religion and was considered a healer.

Fighting For Tribal Roots

The Munda revolt, led by Birsa Munda, was against the 'unfair land-grabbing activities' performed by the British government, which aimed to destroy tribal land, livelihoods and cultural roots.

To establish surplus farming, the Britishers introduced a new agricultural system encouraging non-tribal peasants to grow on prosperous lands of the indigenous tribals. The alienation of tribals from their land and livelihood enraged Birsa Munda.

Birsa announced himself as the Prophet for the Munda tribe and vowed to fight. He wanted to establish a kingdom for the tribals called 'Munda Raj'. The Munda tribe started revering him as 'Dharati Aba', meaning the father of the earth. Around 7000 tribal men and women followed him into battle in 1899 to form the revolution.

The revolutionary tremors spread to Khunti, Basia and even Ranchi. Unfortunately, he was arrested in February 1900 and died in jail.

Revered Tribal Hero

Marking his birth anniversary on November 15, 2021, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Navaljit Kapoor, remarked, "Birsa Munda fought bravely against the corrupt system of the British colonial system. He spearheaded the movement against British oppression," as reported by The New Indian Express.

On the occasion of his death anniversary on June 9, 2022, the Tribal Army tweeted, "Birsa Munda was a visionary and first Tribal Freedom Fighter who fought for the independence of the country and against the explanation of Britishers for Jal, Jangal and Jameen and maintain of the Adivasis."

Also Read: India Plans To Recycle Millions Of Old Vehicles To Overcome Growing Pollution Problems: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Birsa Munda 
Tribal Rights 
Death Anniversary 
Freedom Struggle 
Agrarian Revolt 

Must Reads

'Are You The Collector!'Meet IAS Priyanka Shukla, Who Quit Her Job As MBBS Doctor To Answer This Taunt
Meet These Women Artists Who Embraced Art Of Sustainability To Produce Eco-Friendly, Handmade Products
India's 16-Yr-Old Praggnanandhaa Wins Norway Chess Open, Remains Unbeaten Through 9 Rounds
Risk Of Repeating 1970s Stagflation, Warns World Bank's Latest Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X