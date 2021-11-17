All section
Pages Of History: Tribal Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda Who Stood Against British Colonialism

Image Credits: Wikimedia

Pages Of History: Tribal Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda Who Stood Against British Colonialism

Jharkhand,  17 Nov 2021 7:45 AM GMT

The state of Jharkhand was created on his birth anniversary in 2000 in recognition of his contribution to the national freedom movement.

Birsa Munda, a tribal leader, was born on 15 November 1875. He waged a war against British Raj in the late nineteenth century. He belonged to the Munda tribe and spearheaded the demonstration against the Britishers with his most famous tribal movement— the Munda Rebellion or the Ulgulan, signifying 'Great Tumult'.

The young freedom fighter started the 'Birsait' faith as a challenge to the conversion activities of the British Raj and their oppression of the tribal communities. The state of Jharkhand was created on his birth anniversary in 2000 in recognition of his contribution to the national freedom movement.

Munda was captured by the British forces in the year 1900. He died when he was just 25 and was put behind the bars in Ranchi. The young rebellion mobilised the tribal community against colonial rule. His fight was instrumental in the introduction of laws regarding the land rights of the tribal communities such as the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act in 1908.

Five Facts About Jharkhand

  • Jharkhand is the 28th state of the country. Jharkhand constitutes of Santhal Parganaand and Chhotanagpur Plateau
  • Soon after the country's independence in 1947, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha demanded a separate state, the agitation continued till the state was formed in 2000.
  • The state is rich in mineral resources such as iron ore, copper ore, coal, uranium, mica, silver, granite, bauxite, limestone, and dolomite.
  • The name Jharkhand derives from the words "jhar" meaning forest, and "khand", meaning land. Thus the word Jharkhand means the land of forest or bush.
  • The state is the 15th largest state in the country with an area of approximately 79,716 sq. km. Jharkhand is famous for its scenic hills, waterfalls, and wildlife sanctuaries.

Also Read: Gujarat: FIR Against 9 For Converting Tribal Hindus To Islam

